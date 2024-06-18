Premier League fixtures 2024/25 announced: All key games and dates

The new Premier League season begins on August 16th

The official countdown to the 2024/25 Premier League season is underway following the release of the new season's fixture list.

The opening weekend kicks off on Friday, August 16th with Manchester United hosting Fulham at Old Trafford.

Reigning champions Manchester City have been dealt an away fixture against Chelsea on Sunday, August 18th as they craft their bid for a fifth straight title.

Last season's runners-up Arsenal open their campaign at the Emirates Stadium versus Wolves.

Turning towards the promoted sides, promoted Ipswich - making their top-flight return after 22 years - are at home to Liverpool at midday on Saturday, August 17th at Portman Road.

Championship title holders Leicester are up against Tottenham at home and play-off winners Southampton making the long trip to Newcastle.

The 2024/25 campaign will consist of 33 weekends, four mid-week rounds and one Bank Holiday round, while the mid-season break has been removed.

The final day is on May 25th with all 20 teams playing simultaneously, as has become tradition.

Opening weekend games

Friday, August 16th

Manchester United vs Fulham

Saturday, August 17th

Ipswich Town vs Liverpool

Arsenal vs Wolves

Everton vs Brighton

Newcastle United vs Southampton

Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth

West Ham United vs Aston Villa

Sunday, August 18th

Brentford vs Crystal Palace

Chelsea vs Manchester City

Monday, August 19th

Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur

Final weekend games

Sunday, May 25th

Bournemouth vs Leicester

Fulham vs Manchester City

Ipswich vs West Ham

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

Manchester United vs Aston Villa

Newcastle vs Everton

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea

Southampton vs Arsenal

Tottenham vs Brighton

Wolves vs Brentford

Boxing Day games

Arsenal vs Ipswich

Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace

Brighton vs Brentford

Chelsea vs Fulham

Liverpool vs Leicester

Manchester City vs Everton

Newcastle vs Aston Villa

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham

Southampton vs West Ham

Wolves vs Manchester United

Derby games

August 31st: Manchester United vs Liverpool

January 4th: Liverpool vs Manchester United

September 14th: Tottenham vs Arsenal

January 14th: Arsenal vs Tottenham

December 14th: Manchester City vs Manchester United

April 5th: Manchester United vs Manchester City

December 7th: Everton vs Liverpool

April 2nd: Liverpool vs Everton

All fixture dates are subject to change.