Premier League fixtures 2024/25 announced: All key games and dates

The opening weekend kicks off on Friday, August 16th with Manchester United hosting Fulham at Old Trafford.
Reigning champions Manchester City have been dealt an away fixture against Chelsea on Sunday, August 18th as they craft their bid for a fifth straight title.
Last season's runners-up Arsenal open their campaign at the Emirates Stadium versus Wolves.
Turning towards the promoted sides, promoted Ipswich - making their top-flight return after 22 years - are at home to Liverpool at midday on Saturday, August 17th at Portman Road.
Championship title holders Leicester are up against Tottenham at home and play-off winners Southampton making the long trip to Newcastle.
The 2024/25 campaign will consist of 33 weekends, four mid-week rounds and one Bank Holiday round, while the mid-season break has been removed.
The final day is on May 25th with all 20 teams playing simultaneously, as has become tradition.
Opening weekend games
Friday, August 16th
Manchester United vs Fulham
Saturday, August 17th
Ipswich Town vs Liverpool
Arsenal vs Wolves
Everton vs Brighton
Newcastle United vs Southampton
Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth
West Ham United vs Aston Villa
Sunday, August 18th
Brentford vs Crystal Palace
Chelsea vs Manchester City
Monday, August 19th
Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur
Final weekend games
Sunday, May 25th
Bournemouth vs Leicester
Fulham vs Manchester City
Ipswich vs West Ham
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace
Manchester United vs Aston Villa
Newcastle vs Everton
Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea
Southampton vs Arsenal
Tottenham vs Brighton
Wolves vs Brentford
Boxing Day games
Arsenal vs Ipswich
Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace
Brighton vs Brentford
Chelsea vs Fulham
Liverpool vs Leicester
Manchester City vs Everton
Newcastle vs Aston Villa
Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham
Southampton vs West Ham
Wolves vs Manchester United
Derby games
August 31st: Manchester United vs Liverpool
January 4th: Liverpool vs Manchester United
September 14th: Tottenham vs Arsenal
January 14th: Arsenal vs Tottenham
December 14th: Manchester City vs Manchester United
April 5th: Manchester United vs Manchester City
December 7th: Everton vs Liverpool
April 2nd: Liverpool vs Everton
All fixture dates are subject to change.