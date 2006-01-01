China extended its dominance in table tennis by winning the Olympic women's team event on Saturday, achieving a gold medal sweep in the event and compensating for the disappointment of missing out in Tokyo.

China has now won 37 of the 42 golds since table tennis was introduced to the Summer Olympics in 1988.

In a repeat of the team event final three years ago in Tokyo, China faced Japan once again and triumphed 3-0, this time overcoming greater resistance and showcasing their comeback prowess in key moments.

Despite the scoreline, the victory in Paris seemed harder earned. China's Chen Meng and Wang Manyu were tested from the start as they narrowly lost the first game to Japan's Hina Hayata and Miwa Harimoto. The Chinese fought back to take two of the next three games and send the match to a decider.

The Japanese team built up a 9-5 lead but Chen and Wang adjusted their tactics and levelled at 10-10 before closing out victory.

Wang Manyu faced Japanese first-time Olympian Miwa Harimoto in the third match, losing the opening game 14-12, but she took the next three games against her 16-year-old opponent.

Earlier, the Korean team of Shin Yubin, Jeon Jihee, and Lee Eunhye defeated Germany to clinch another table tennis bronze for their country in Paris.