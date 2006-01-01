Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News Paris 2024
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Table tennis
  3. Olympic Games Others - Men
  4. China's world number one loses at Olympics after table tennis bat broken

China's world number one loses at Olympics after table tennis bat broken

Wang in action in Paris
Wang in action in ParisAFP
China's table tennis world number one Wang Chuqin (24) suffered a shock defeat in the men's Olympic singles on Wednesday, a day after having his bat broken.

Wang won mixed doubles gold on Tuesday in Paris but his elation quickly turned to anger after a photographer accidentally snapped his bat while jostling to take a picture.

Wang is now out in the round of 32 of the singles after a 4-2 defeat to 26th-ranked Truls Moregard of Sweden.

Moregard, 22, sank to his knees in disbelief before doing a tour of the crowd, who rose in appreciation.

It capped a mixed couple of days for Wang.

With his playing partner Sun Yingsha they beat North Korea in the mixed doubles final on Tuesday, but Wang admitted he "lost control of my emotions a little" after his bat was broken.

"I couldn't understand why the photographers would do that," he said in the aftermath.

"I guess they didn't mean it. I can't do anything now that it's already happened.

"I believe I'll still be able to play well with my backup bat."

Wang will next compete in the men's team event.

The incident happened when Wang briefly put his paddle aside to raise the Chinese flag in celebration, reporters at the scene said.

China are the undoubted superpower of table tennis and came to the French capital having won 32 of the 37 available golds since it became an Olympic sport.

Mentions
Table tennisWang ChuqinMoregard TrulsSun YingshaOlympic Games Others - MenOlympic Games
Related Articles
China's Wang & Sun beat North Korean duo to win mixed doubles gold in Olympic table tennis
Cassandre Beaugrand storms home to take gold for France in women's triathlon
Updated
Rory McIlroy eyeing 'probably biggest' win in 10 years at Olympics
Show more
Table tennis
Nigeria’s Quadri Aruna ranked 11th in the world in latest table tennis ranking
Table tennis players' passport and vaccination details leaked online
Most Read
Paris Olympics LIVE: Nadal & Murray keep medal dreams alive, Biles claims fifth career gold
Transfer News LIVE: Atletico pushing for Gallagher, Marseille keen on Nketiah
Gauff's singles hopes melt away in defeat to Vekic at scorching Roland Garros
Djokovic withdraws from Canadian Open after beating Nadal at Olympics

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings