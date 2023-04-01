China' snooker governing body upholds lifetime bans for match-fixing

The Chinese Billiards and Snooker Association (CBSA) said on Wednesday that 2021 Masters champion Yan Bingtao, who received a five-year ban from the WPBSA earlier this month, was banned from all domestic events and activities for seven and a half years.
Zhao Xintong, who won the UK Championship in 2021, was banned for a year and eight months by the world governing body for his involvement in the sport's biggest match-fixing scandal but given an additional 10-month ban by the CBSA.
Lu Ning had his ban increased to eight years, Bai Langning to four years, and Zhang Jiankang to four years and five months.
A total of 10 players were banned for offences including fixing and betting on matches, persuading or encouraging other players to cheat, and manipulating games.