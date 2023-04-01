China' snooker governing body upholds lifetime bans for match-fixing

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Snooker
  3. China' snooker governing body upholds lifetime bans for match-fixing
China' snooker governing body upholds lifetime bans for match-fixing
Liang Wenbo was among the players sanctioned lifetime bans
Liang Wenbo was among the players sanctioned lifetime bans
Reuters
China's snooker authorities have upheld lifetime bans for match-fixing handed out to Liang Wenbo (36) and Li Hang (32) by the sport's world governing body (WPBSA) and given five other players longer suspensions for domestic matches.

The Chinese Billiards and Snooker Association (CBSA) said on Wednesday that 2021 Masters champion Yan Bingtao, who received a five-year ban from the WPBSA earlier this month, was banned from all domestic events and activities for seven and a half years.

Zhao Xintong, who won the UK Championship in 2021, was banned for a year and eight months by the world governing body for his involvement in the sport's biggest match-fixing scandal but given an additional 10-month ban by the CBSA.

Lu Ning had his ban increased to eight years, Bai Langning to four years, and Zhang Jiankang to four years and five months.

A total of 10 players were banned for offences including fixing and betting on matches, persuading or encouraging other players to cheat, and manipulating games.

Mentions
Yan BingtaoZhao XintongNing LuLangning BaiJiankang ZhangLiang WenboLi HangSnooker
Related Articles
Two Chinese snooker players handed life bans from sport for match-fixing
Ronnie O'Sullivan says he lost years of his career to alcohol and drugs
Mark Allen named WST Player of the Year for first time
Show more
Snooker
Brecel predicts European snooker boom after World Championship win
Luca Brecel beats Mark Selby to claim historic World Championship title
Luca Brecel three frames away from Snooker World Championship title against Mark Selby
Mark Selby hits first maximum 147 break in a World Snooker Championship final
Snooker roundup: Selby beats Allen to join Brecel in World Championship final
'I was shaking' - Stunning run takes Luca Brecel into World Snooker Championship final
Brecel fightback halts Si surge in World Snooker Championship semi-final
Selby storms back to lead Allen in marathon session at World Snooker Championship
Si leads Brecel after first session of World Championship semi-final
'Drunk as hell' Brecel stuns O'Sullivan at World Championship
Most Read
Ones to watch: 10 lesser-known players to look out for at the U21 Euros
Transfer News LIVE: Newcastle close in on Tonali signing, Gundogan set for Barcelona
Filling the void: Bayern Munich's desperate search for a new number nine
European Championship Qualifying roundup: Belgium ease past Estonia, Ronaldo saves Portugal