Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Cisse to exit role as coach of Senegal after successful nine-year tenure

Cisse to exit role as coach of Senegal after successful nine-year tenure

Senegal coach Aliou Cisse before a match at the World Cup
Senegal coach Aliou Cisse before a match at the World CupReuters/Marko Djurica
Aliou Cisse (48) will not have his contract renewed as Senegal coach, officials confirmed on Wednesday, ending a successful nine-year spell in charge of the side that included a first Africa Cup of Nations title and two World Cup qualifications.

Cisse had been under increasing pressure after Senegal’s surprise last-16 exit at the 2023 Cup of Nations when they lost on penalties to hosts Ivory Coast.

The side are unbeaten in six matches since then, but home draws with the Democratic Republic of Congo and Burkina Faso, and criticism from certain quarters over their style of play, made up the mind of the country’s sports ministry, who fund the salary of the national team coach, that a change was needed.

"The FSF would like to thank Aliou Cisse for his good collaboration and his brilliant results at the head of the various national selections that he has managed since his arrival in 2011 and wish him every success for the future," the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) said in a statement.

FSF added Cisse’s exit stemmed from a failure to fulfil the targets in his last contract, which expired at the end of August, which included victory at the 2023 Cup of Nations and reaching the quarter-finals of the 2022 World Cup.

They also said the "regression of our national team in the FIFA rankings and the risk of disaffection between our national team and the Senegalese (public)" had played a role.

The FSF will appoint an interim technical team to lead the side in Cup of Nations qualifiers against Malawi at home on Oct. 11 and away four days later.

Cisse, 48, was captain of Senegal when they reached the quarter-finals of the 2002 World Cup with what is heralded as a golden generation of players.

He briefly had a spell as caretaker coach of the national team in 2012, but took over full time three years later.

He led Senegal to 2018 and 2022 World Cup qualification, making the last 16 in the latter before losing to England. They were beaten in the final of the 2019 Cup of Nations by Algeria.

The side made up for that disappointment when they beat Egypt in the final two years later to be crowned African champions for the first time.

Mentions
African footballFootballAliou CisseSenegal
Related Articles
EXCLUSIVE: Kennedy Boboye Files Lawsuit Against Heartland for N19 Million in Unpaid Wages
EXCLUSIVE: Olunga's return from injury can spur Kenya to beat Cameroon in AFCON qualifiers
EXCLUSIVE: Kenya coach Engin Firat raises concerns with CAF decision on CHAN Qualifiers
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Girona & Atalanta in Champions League action, Villa vs Bayern to come
Updated
Ten Hag demands Manchester United 'show resilience' in Europa League
Pochettino names first USA squad ahead of international friendlies
Transfer system could collapse as European court rules on Diarra v FIFA
Chelsea's exile to Conference League follows internal turmoil since Champions League win
EXCLUSIVE: Royale Union SG speedster Fuseini on running the fast lane to football fame
Welsh history-makers The New Saints ready for first European foray
Bayern aiming to enjoy themselves at Villa but Kane remains doubtful
Most Read
Second-ranked Zverev battles illness ahead of Shanghai Masters after missing Beijing
Manchester United captain Burno Fernandes has red card rescinded
Football Tracker: Girona & Atalanta in Champions League action, Villa vs Bayern to come
Tennis Tracker: Gauff through in Beijing after Osaka retires, Fils secures title in Tokyo

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings