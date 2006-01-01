Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. EXCLUSIVE: Kennedy Boboye Files Lawsuit Against Heartland for N19 Million in Unpaid Wages

EXCLUSIVE: Kennedy Boboye Files Lawsuit Against Heartland for N19 Million in Unpaid Wages

Kennedy Boboye looks on
Kennedy Boboye looks onShina Oludare
Sunshine Stars coach Kennedy Boboye (50) has initiated legal action against former club Heartland for an outstanding debt of nineteen million naira (19,000,000) owed to him by the club.

The two-time Nigeria Professional Football League champion was appointed as the head coach of the Naze Millionaires in November 2023, taking over from Christian Obi, who was dismissed due to the team's lackluster performance.

The Owerri-based team had been on a nine-game winless streak, but under the guidance of the former Super Eagles assistant manager, they achieved three wins and one draw in seven matches. 

However, he was dismissed from the club after Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma mandated the reinstatement of coach Obi.

"A month after I was appointed as Heartland coach, I was asked to leave under strange circumstances, despite having turned the club's fortunes around. The Imo State government wanted the reinstatement of the late Christian Obi—may his soul rest in peace,” Boboye told Flashscore.com

"I left without any issues, but they have refused to pay my outstanding wages after terminating my contract. It's been almost a year now, and they seem unwilling to resolve it.

"I have reliable information that they have settled the debts owed to former players and coaches, but mine remains an exception.

"Coach Emmanuel Amuneke reached out to me, suggesting I hold off for a while. Meanwhile, Nigeria Football Federation President Ibrahim Musa Gusau mentioned that he would be granting Heartland a two to three-month waiver.

"I’ve lost my patience, and I believe the best course of action is to proceed with my original plan to take legal action against Heartland, as this is clearly a breach of contract."

"It’s unfair that I’ve been unable to support my family and manage my medical bills, as my former employers have effectively put my life on hold for the past 11 months."

At the time of publishing this article, Flashscores' attempts to obtain a response from Heartland management have been unsuccessful.

Shina Oludare's banner
Shina Oludare's bannerFlashscore
Mentions
FootballHeartland FCSunshine StarsNigeriaAfrican football
Related Articles
NFF retain Augustine Eguavoen as Nigeria coach, Justin Madugu gets Super Falcons role
Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania named 2024 African Nations Championship hosts
EXCLUSIVE: Samson Unuanel calls on NFF to retain Augustine Eguavoen as Nigeria coach
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Conference League underway, Girona & Atalanta to come in Champions League
Updated
Chelsea's exile to Conference League follows internal turmoil since Champions League win
EXCLUSIVE: Royale Union SG speedster Fuseini on running the fast lane to football fame
Welsh history-makers The New Saints ready for first European foray
Cisse to exit role as coach of Senegal after successful nine-year tenure
Bayern aiming to enjoy themselves at Villa but Kane remains doubtful
Marinos put Asian Champions League campaign back on track with Ulsan thrashing
Former Juventus goalkeeper Szczesny signed by LaLiga giants Barcelona
Bologna living the dream with Champions League clash at Liverpool
Most Read
Second-ranked Zverev battles illness ahead of Shanghai Masters after missing Beijing
Manchester United captain Burno Fernandes has red card rescinded
Football Tracker: Conference League underway, Girona & Atalanta to come in Champions League
Tennis Tracker: Gauff through in Beijing after Osaka retires, Fils secures title in Tokyo

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings