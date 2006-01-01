EXCLUSIVE: Kennedy Boboye Files Lawsuit Against Heartland for N19 Million in Unpaid Wages

Sunshine Stars coach Kennedy Boboye (50) has initiated legal action against former club Heartland for an outstanding debt of nineteen million naira (19,000,000) owed to him by the club.

The two-time Nigeria Professional Football League champion was appointed as the head coach of the Naze Millionaires in November 2023, taking over from Christian Obi, who was dismissed due to the team's lackluster performance.

The Owerri-based team had been on a nine-game winless streak, but under the guidance of the former Super Eagles assistant manager, they achieved three wins and one draw in seven matches.

However, he was dismissed from the club after Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma mandated the reinstatement of coach Obi.

"A month after I was appointed as Heartland coach, I was asked to leave under strange circumstances, despite having turned the club's fortunes around. The Imo State government wanted the reinstatement of the late Christian Obi—may his soul rest in peace,” Boboye told Flashscore.com

"I left without any issues, but they have refused to pay my outstanding wages after terminating my contract. It's been almost a year now, and they seem unwilling to resolve it.

"I have reliable information that they have settled the debts owed to former players and coaches, but mine remains an exception.

"Coach Emmanuel Amuneke reached out to me, suggesting I hold off for a while. Meanwhile, Nigeria Football Federation President Ibrahim Musa Gusau mentioned that he would be granting Heartland a two to three-month waiver.

"I’ve lost my patience, and I believe the best course of action is to proceed with my original plan to take legal action against Heartland, as this is clearly a breach of contract."

"It’s unfair that I’ve been unable to support my family and manage my medical bills, as my former employers have effectively put my life on hold for the past 11 months."

At the time of publishing this article, Flashscores' attempts to obtain a response from Heartland management have been unsuccessful.