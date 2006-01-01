Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Africa Cup of Nations
  4. EXCLUSIVE: Samson Unuanel calls on NFF to retain Augustine Eguavoen as Nigeria coach

EXCLUSIVE: Samson Unuanel calls on NFF to retain Augustine Eguavoen as Nigeria coach

Nigeria have made a positive start to their AFCON qualifying campaign
Nigeria have made a positive start to their AFCON qualifying campaignPIUS UTOMI EKPEI / AFP
Samson Unuanel has suggested that the Nigeria Football Federation should retain Augustine Eguavoen (59) as head coach of Nigeria’s senior national team.

After unsuccessful talks with German coach Bruno Labbadia, the NFF appointed the country’s technical director as interim head coach ahead of the African Cup of Nations qualification matches against Benin Republic and Rwanda.

Nigeria secured a dominant 3-0 victory over the Cheetahs in Uyo, followed by an impressive 0-0 draw away against the Amavubi in Kigali.

In addition to their strong results, the three-time African champions delivered impressive performances, prompting the former Enyimba and Sunshine Stars coach to urge the football authorities to abandon their pursuit of a foreign coach and keep the former Gent defender in charge.

"In football, we say a coach is only as good as his last match. Eguavoen coached one home game and one away, earning four points. The NFF should give him a chance, encourage him, and allow him to manage the national team for at least a year to see what he can achieve," Unuanel told Flashscore.

“We have capable people to get the job done. Just look at the commitment from both the players and the coaches against Benin Republic and Rwanda. This is what we want to see, where everyone is fighting to ensure the country isn't let down.

“We lost to this same Benin Republic in a World Cup qualifier in Cote d’Ivoire. Hosting them in Uyo, the players had no option than to work hard and win because they know that Nigerian would not take it easy with them. 

“It was a call to national duty; they fought unitedly and got the points. It was not a bad result and it was a clear indication that there was no need to start looking for coaches.”

Now head coach of Benin Republic’s top-tier side Ayema FC, Unuanel also praised the efforts of Eguavoen’s assistants, Fidelis Ilechukwu and Daniel Ogunmodede, asserting that they have successfully showcased the coaching talent present in the Nigeria Professional Football League.

He continued: “These are great coaches and I have always maintained that Nigeria is blessed with brilliant coaches.

“Despite working under challenging conditions, such as limited funds for acquiring quality players, unpaid salaries for both coaches and players, and various obstacles, our coaches continue to demonstrate their skills and dedication.

"If a coach can achieve success under such tough conditions, they can thrive anywhere. Ilechukwu and Ogunmodede are outstanding grassroots coaches who would be excellent partners to complement Eguavoen as Nigeria coach."

In defence of Finidi George

Some believe that indigenous coaches might not be suitable for the Nigerian national team, citing the performance of Ajax great Finidi George as an example. 

However, the veteran coach disagrees, asserting that Finidi would have thrived with the right support and environment.

“You cannot pick a coach under that situation and then expect him to perform magic. The opportunity came to Eguavoen because the foreign coach employed decided to leave which is an insult to Nigeria,” he stated.

“It is not by force that the NFF should employ a foreign coach. If we can’t have foreign administrators to run our football, then we should stop this idea of employing foreign coaches.

“I still feel that Finidi George was not given enough time, and you know he is a young man who would always talk when things are not going on well. 

"Today’s Nigeria would not tolerate that. Even when things aren’t going well, they still expect you to remain silent."

Nigeria lead Group B with four points from two matches. They will continue their pursuit of a 2025 AFCON spot when they host Libya on October 6 at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium.

Shina Oludare
Shina OludareFlashscore News
Mentions
FootballAfrica Cup of NationsNigeriaAugustine EguavoenNigeriaAfrican football
Related Articles
Salah scores in Egypt romp, South Africa win & Rwanda hold Nigeria
When is the AFCON qualifier between Rwanda and Nigeria and how can you watch?
Nigeria star Lookman at the double as Nigeria get revenge over Benin
Show more
Football
Valencia suspend Mir for two matches after sexual assault allegations
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta hopeful Martin Odegaard injury not as bad as feared
Inter and AC Milan reject plan to renovate San Siro
New Champions League format won't change Luis Enrique's ways at PSG
Pep Guardiola 'happy' Manchester City hearing finally set to start
Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson signs new contract extension until 2033
Carlo Ancelotti insists Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior are unaffected by criticism
Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler youngest to win manager of the month
Why Martin Odegaard's absence will leave creative hole in Arsenal midfield
Eddie Howe pleased with Sandro Tonali return as Newcastle look to build momentum at Wolves
Most Read
PSG refuse league order to pay Kylian Mbappe disputed £46 million
Transition period at Manchester United not an excuse, says Erik ten Hag
EXCLUSIVE: Filip Jorgensen confident of breaking into packed Chelsea squad
Rafael Nadal pulls out of Laver Cup as he continues battle for fitness

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings