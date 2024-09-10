When is the AFCON qualifier between Rwanda and Nigeria and how can you watch?

Nigeria looked good last time out in their win over Benin Republic

Nigeria continue their pursuit of a spot in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations with an upcoming match against Rwanda.

The Super Eagles kicked off their qualification campaign in impressive fashion, securing a 3-0 victory over Gernot Rohr’s Benin Republic. A brace from Ademola Lookman and a second-half goal by Victor Osimhen sealed the win at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium.

Innocent Nshuti’s second-half effort ensured that the Wasps played out a 1-1 away draw with Libya at the Tripoli Stadium.

Fuelled by their display in the Northern African country, Torsten Spittler’s men will be aiming to shock Augustine Eguavoen’s men as they bid to return to the African football showpiece after a 20-year absence.

Their last outing was in Tunisia in 2004 where they crashed out of the group stage in a zone that paraded hosts Carthage Eagles, Guinea and DR Congo.

Rwanda are unbeaten in seven of their last eight matches across all competitions, picking up three wins and four draws since September 2023.

Below, Flashscore provides all the essential details, including how to watch, information on the referees, and more.

When is the AFCON qualifier?

The match between Rwanda and Nigeria is scheduled for 14:00 (West African Time) on Tuesday, September 10.

Where can you watch the game on TV?

Channels: SuperSport, AfroSport

Nigeria's squad:

Goalkeepers: Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United, South Africa); Maduka Okoye (Udinese, Italy); Amas Obasogie (Bendel Insurance FC)

Defenders: William Ekong (Al-Kholood FC, Saudi Arabia); Bright Osayi-Samuel (Fenerbahce, Turkey); Olisa Ndah (Orlando Pirates, South Africa); Bruno Onyemaechi (Boavista, Portugal); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England); Calvin Bassey (Fulham, England); Olaoluwa Aina (Nottingham Forest, England)

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge, Belgium); Alhassan Yusuf Abdullahi (New England Revolution, USA); Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (Lazio, Italy); Frank Onyeka (Brentford, England); Alex Iwobi (Fulham, England)

Forwards: Samuel Chukwueze (AC Milan, Italy); Victor Osimhen (Napoli, Italy); Kelechi Iheanacho (Sevilla, Spain); Victor Boniface (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany); Moses Simon (Nantes, France); Ademola Lookman (Atalanta, Italy); Taiwo Awoniyi (Nottingham Forest, England)

Nigeria's possible XI: Nwabali, Troost-Ekong, Ajayi, Aina, Bassey, Onyemaechi, Ndidi, Iwobi, Chukwueze, Lookman, Boniface

Rwanda's squad:

Goalkeepers: Fiacre Ntwari (Kaizer Chief), Wenseens Kali Nathan (Unattached), Adolphe Hakizimana (AS Kigali)

Defenders: Jean Gibert Byiringiro (APR), Christian Ishimwe (AS Kigali), Thierry Manzi (AS Kigali), Ange Mutsinzi (Zira FC), Clement Niyigena (APR), Jean Claude Niyomugabo (APR), Albert Nsabimana (Rayon Sport), Yunusu Nshimiyimana (APR), Fitina Omborenga (APR).

Midfielders: Djihad Bizimana (Kryvbas Kryvyi Rih), Olivier Dushimimana (APR), Samuel Gueulette (La Louviere), Bonheur Mugisha (Al Ahli Tripoli), Gilbert Mugisha (APR), Didier Mugisha (Police), Kevin Muhire (Rayon Sports), Steve Rubanguka (Al Monjoom), Jean Bosco Ruboneka (APR).

Forwards: Arthur Gitego (Marines), Hadji Iraguha (Rayon Sports), Jojea Kwizera (Rhode Island), Innocent Nshuti (One Knoxville)

Rwanda's possible XI: Ntwari, Omborenga, Manzi, Mutsinzi, Niyomuagabo, Bizimana, Muhire, Rubanguka, Mugisha, Nshuti, Kwizera

Where is the match?

The Amahoro Stadium, located in the Gasabo district of Kigali, Rwanda, is a versatile venue with a seating capacity of 45,508. As the largest stadium in the country, it hosts football matches, concerts, and various public events.

It earned the title "home of the Amavubi Stars" because it serves as the home ground for Rwanda's national football team, the Amavubi.

The stadium was built by the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation at a cost of US$ 21 million. Construction started in March 1984 and was completed in January 1989.

What has been said ahead of the match?

Rwanda captain Djihad Bizimana is talking tough ahead of the showdown billed for Tuesday.

Having played a part in his side’s away draw with Libya, he is talking tough as the Wasps aim to end Nigeria’s dominance over them.

“We are going to give 150%. It would be difficult for us if we do less than that,” he told the media during the pre-match conference.

“We know that we are going to play against a tough team but all I am asking Rwandans is to come and support us. They won’t go back home disappointed.”

Meanwhile, coach Eguavoen claims that his team possess the depth of quality to curtail the Rwandan senior national team.

He said: “We have quality players who can play different styles of football, different formations, and different systems. So whatever formation or system Rwanda comes up with we have the personnel to deal with it.

“Our country is full of expectations it doesn’t matter who we play, they expect us to win we play people with respect but we will get the result.

“(Rwanda) respect us and we do respect them because you don’t look down on people because football has really improved, you can get shocked.

"Every country that plays against Nigeria always tries to raise their game so we have to be ready as well.”