When is the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier between Nigeria and Benin Republic and how can I watch?

Osimhen will be playing his first match of the season

Nigeria begin their quest to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations with a Matchday 1 clash against Benin Republic.

The Super Eagles came close to securing their fourth African title in January but fell 2-1 to hosts Côte d'Ivoire in the final.

With the focus now shifting to the next edition set for Morocco, the 2013 African champions must first navigate their way through Group D, facing the Cheetahs, Rwanda, and Libya.

Coincidentally, the two teams met in their most recent international match, where Gernot Rohr’s side defeated Nigeria 2-1 in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier at the Stade Felix Houphouët-Boigny in Abidjan.

Nigeria remain without a permanent senior national team coach after former Bayer Leverkusen manager Bruno Labbadia stepped down just four days after his appointment.

The NFF explained that strict regulations by German tax authorities led to the collapse of the agreement, while confirming the appointment of Augustine Eguavoen on an interim basis.

Benin coach Rohr will look to capitalize on this situation and add to the struggles of his former employers.

Since he took charge in February 2023, Benin Republic have managed three wins, four draws, and five defeats in 12 matches.

Here, Flashscore provides all the essential details, including how to watch, information on the referees, and more.

When is the AFCON qualifier?

The match between Nigeria and Benin Republic is scheduled for 17:00 CET & WAT on Saturday, September 7.

Where can I watch the game on TV?

Supersport, Afrosport.

Nigeria Squad

Goalkeepers: Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United, South Africa); Maduka Okoye (Udinese, Italy); Amas Obasogie (Bendel Insurance FC)

Defenders: William Ekong (Al-Kholood FC, Saudi Arabia); Bright Osayi-Samuel (Fenerbahce, Turkey); Olisa Ndah (Orlando Pirates, South Africa); Bruno Onyemaechi (Boavista, Portugal); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England); Calvin Bassey (Fulham, England); Olaoluwa Aina (Nottingham Forest, England)

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge, Belgium); Alhassan Yusuf Abdullahi (New England Revolution, USA); Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (Lazio. Italy); Frank Onyeka (Brentford, England); Alex Iwobi (Fulham, England)

Forwards: Samuel Chukwueze (AC Milan, Italy); Victor Osimhen (SSC Napoli, Italy); Kelechi Iheanacho (Sevilla, Spain); Victor Boniface (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Ademola Lookman (Atalanta, Italy); Taiwo Awoniyi (Nottingham Forest, England)

Nigeria possible XI: Nwabali, Troost-Ekong, Ajayi, Bassey, Aina; Ndidi, Iwobi, Chukwueze, Lookman; Boniface, Osimhen

Benin Republic squad

Goalkeepers: Saturnin Allagbé (Dijon FCO, France), Marcel Dandjinou (JDR Stars FC, South Africa), Karim Rahman (Dadje FC, Benin).

Defenders: Cedric Hountondji (Angers, France), David Kiki (FCV Farul Constanța, Romania), Rodrigue Fassinou (Loto-Popo FC, Benin), Rachid Moumini (Ayema FC, Benin), Yohan Roche (Quevilly – Rouen Métropole, France), Rabiou Sankamao (ASPAC Cotonou FC, Benin), Mohammed Tijani (Yverdon-Sport FC, Switzerland), Olivier Verdon (PFC Ludogorets Razgrad, Bulgaria), Souleymane Sika Bachirou (Coton FC)

Midfielders: Matteo Ahlinvi (Vasteras SK), Romaric Amoussou (ASEC Mimosas), Samadou Attidjekou (Baniganse FC), Sessi D'Almeida (Pau FC, France), Dokou Dodo (Smouha SC, Egypt), Hassane Imourane (Modern Future FC, Egypt), Mariano Ahouangbo (AS Soliman, Tunisia), Junior Olaitan (Troyes, France).

Forwards: Steve Mounie (Brest, France), Andreas Hountondji (Rodez, France), Jodel Dossou (Sochaux, France), Tosin Aiyegun (FC Lorient, France), Steve-Warren Traore (Lokomotiv Sofia, Bulgaria).

Benin Republic possible XI: Dandjinou, Moumini, Hountondji, Tijani, Kiki; Dokou, D'Almeida, Imourane; Dossou, Mounie, Olaitan

Where is the clash?

The match will take place at Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.

Also known as the Akwa Ibom International Stadium, the facility modelled after Allianz Arena is a 30,000-capacity stadium located in Uyo, the state capital of Akwa Ibom.

Governor Udom Gabriel Emmanuel renamed Akwa Ibom Stadium as Godswill Obot Akpabio International Stadium, immediately following his inauguration ceremony on May 29, 2015, in the stadium.

Godswill Akpabio was the previous governor of the state.

Who will officiate the game?

Amin Mohamed Omar from Egypt will officiate this fixture and will be assisted by his compatriots Mahmoud Abouelregal (Assistant Referee 1), Ahmad Hossam Taha (Assistant Referee 2) and Ahmed ElGhandour (Fourth Official). Ghanaian official Munkaila Nassam Adam will serve as match commissioner, with Fatou Gaye from Senegal as referee assessor.