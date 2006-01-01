Advertisement
EXCLUSIVE: Awoniyi asserts Nigeria's ‘advantage’ over Benin Republic amid coaching drama

Awoniyi is making his long-awaited return to international duty
Awoniyi is making his long-awaited return to international duty MI news / NurPhoto / AFP
Taiwo Awoniyi (27) believes Nigeria have the upper hand against Benin Republic ahead of their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Saturday.

The Super Eagles are aiming for their 21st appearance at the football showcase, but first, they must overcome the Cheetahs at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.

Coach Gernot Rohr’s men are expected to enter the match with confidence after their 2-1 comeback win over the three-time African champions in June’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Nevertheless, the Nottingham Forest striker is confident about his team’s chances, considering the depth of talent in Nigeria's squad and the significance of the match.

Awoniyi told Flashscore: “We know what is at stake. For the fact that we lost against them, and the second factor is that we are playing at home now, this should be to our advantage.

“Like I have always said, football is about doing well for yourself, working hard as a team and playing for each other.

“If we do that, I believe we will have the three points because we have the talents.”

Three days after facing Benin Republic, Nigeria will head to Kigali to take on Rwanda's senior national team at Stade Amahoro.

Torsten Spittler’s Amavubi have an impressive record, with only one defeat in their last seven outings across all competitions, but Awoniyi insists that this won’t cause the Super Eagles any sleepless nights.

“For us, it is something big when it comes to playing for the Super Eagles. I think we have what it takes to win,” he added.

“We have what it takes to win every game in Africa. It is just about putting everything together and doing the best for ourselves and fighting for the country’s pride.”

Leave coaching talks to the NFF

The Nigeria Football Federation had announced Bruno Labbadia to replace Ajax legend Finidi George as Super Eagles coach.

Astonishingly, the German tactician walked away just four days after the announcement as the NFF explained that strict regulations by German tax authorities led to the collapse of the agreement.

With Nigeria in a difficult position with AFCON qualifiers on the horizon, the football body appointed technical director Augustine Eguavoen on an interim basis.

Asked if the coaching drama would have a negative impact on the Super Eagles, Awoniyi stated: “Our job is to play football and we leave that side for the administrators to handle.

“For me and my colleagues, we just want to go out there and do the best for the country, that’s it.”

Fit-again Awoniyi glad to be back

Awoniyi makes a return to the senior national team after a ten-month absence due to an injury he sustained during Nigeria’s 1-1 draw with Lesotho in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

In that crucial match held in Uyo, he aggravated his groin injury and was substituted for Terem Moffi in the 59th minute.

The injury caused him to miss the 2023 AFCON, where the 2013 African champions ended as runners-up after losing to hosts Côte d'Ivoire in the final.

While he is pleased to be back to full fitness, the 2013 U17 FIFA World Cup winner downplayed the challenge of earning a spot in the starting XI.

“Playing for the Super Eagles is a great privilege for every player and everyone want to be part of it,” he noted.

“Everyone called up is excited about it and I believe each and every one is going to give his best for the country.

“We all are doing very well for ourselves and playing for the Super Eagles is like giving back what the country has given to us. And we are doing that as a team.

“I think whoever is playing or whoever is starting doesn’t matter really. What matters is putting the country first and ensuring we win which I believe would bring a lot of joy to (so many Nigerians)."

