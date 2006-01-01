2025 AFCON Qualifiers: Napoli’s Osimhen and Fulham’s Iwobi headline Nigeria squad

Nigeria have announced a strong 23-man squad for next month’s 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Benin Republic and Rwanda.

The Super Eagles finished as runners-up in the last edition of the biennial African football showpiece hosted by Cote d’Ivoire, losing to the hosts in a thrilling final.

This time around, they would be aiming to do better in Morrocco, however, they must negotiate their way past the Squirrels, the Wasps and Libya in Group D. Nigeria face Gernot Rohr’s Benin Republic and Rwanda in September and the Nigeria Football Federation has released a statement confirming the players that would prosecute the games.

Top of the list is Napoli star Victor Osimhen, who could be on his way out of the Serie A giants in the coming days, while 2023 AFCON Most Valuable Player William Troost-Ekong makes a return back to the squad after a brief international hiatus caused by injury.

Also staging a comeback are Orlando Pirates’ Olisa Ndah, Nottingham Forest’s Taiwo Awoniyi and Bendel Insurance goalkeeper Amas Obasogie. Regular suspects Wilfred Ndidi, Alex Iwobi, Samuel Chukwueze, Semi Ajayi, and Ademola Lookman are part of the list expected to give new manager Bruno Labbadia a convincing start to life as the handler of the three-time African champions.

The Super Eagles go first against Benin Republic at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on Saturday, 7th September, before flying to Kigali to take on Rwanda at the Amahoro Stadium on Tuesday, 10th September.

NIGERIA SQUAD IN FULL

Goalkeepers: Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United, South Africa); Maduka

Okoye (Udinese FC, Italy); Amas Obasogie (Bendel Insurance FC)

Defenders: William Ekong (Al-Kholood FC, Saudi Arabia); Bright Osayi-

Samuel (Fenerbahce SK, Turkey); Olisa Ndah (Orlando Pirates, South

Africa); Bruno Onyemaechi (Boavista FC, Portugal); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi, Olaoluwa Aina (Nottingham Forest, England)

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge, Belgium);

Alhassan Yusuf Abdullahi (New England Revolution, USA); Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (Lazio FC. Italy); Frank

Onyeka (Brentford FC, England); Alex Iwobi (Fulham FC, England)

Forwards: Samuel Chukwueze (AC Milan, Italy); Victor Osimhen (SSC Napoli, Italy); Kelechi Iheanacho

(Sevilla FC, Spain); Victor Boniface (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France);

Ademola Lookman (Atalanta FC, Italy); Taiwo Awoniyi (Nottingham

Forest, England