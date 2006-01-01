Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Africa Cup of Nations
  4. 2025 AFCON Qualifiers: Napoli’s Osimhen and Fulham’s Iwobi headline Nigeria squad

2025 AFCON Qualifiers: Napoli’s Osimhen and Fulham’s Iwobi headline Nigeria squad

Osimhen in pre-season for Napoli
Osimhen in pre-season for Napoli Profimedia
Nigeria have announced a strong 23-man squad for next month’s 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Benin Republic and Rwanda.

The Super Eagles finished as runners-up in the last edition of the biennial African football showpiece hosted by Cote d’Ivoire, losing to the hosts in a thrilling final.

This time around, they would be aiming to do better in Morrocco, however, they must negotiate their way past the Squirrels, the Wasps and Libya in Group D. Nigeria face Gernot Rohr’s Benin Republic and Rwanda in September and the Nigeria Football Federation has released a statement confirming the players that would prosecute the games.

Top of the list is Napoli star Victor Osimhen, who could be on his way out of the Serie A giants in the coming days, while 2023 AFCON Most Valuable Player William Troost-Ekong makes a return back to the squad after a brief international hiatus caused by injury.

Also staging a comeback are Orlando Pirates’ Olisa Ndah, Nottingham Forest’s Taiwo Awoniyi and Bendel Insurance goalkeeper Amas Obasogie. Regular suspects Wilfred Ndidi, Alex Iwobi, Samuel Chukwueze, Semi Ajayi, and Ademola Lookman are part of the list expected to give new manager Bruno Labbadia a convincing start to life as the handler of the three-time African champions.

The Super Eagles go first against Benin Republic at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on Saturday, 7th September, before flying to Kigali to take on Rwanda at the Amahoro Stadium on Tuesday, 10th September.

NIGERIA SQUAD IN FULL

Goalkeepers: Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United, South Africa); Maduka 

Okoye (Udinese FC, Italy); Amas Obasogie (Bendel Insurance FC)

Defenders: William Ekong (Al-Kholood FC, Saudi Arabia); Bright Osayi-

Samuel (Fenerbahce SK, Turkey); Olisa Ndah (Orlando Pirates, South 

Africa); Bruno Onyemaechi (Boavista FC, Portugal); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi, Olaoluwa Aina (Nottingham Forest, England)

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge, Belgium);

Alhassan Yusuf Abdullahi (New England Revolution, USA); Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (Lazio FC. Italy); Frank

Onyeka (Brentford FC, England); Alex Iwobi (Fulham FC, England)

Forwards: Samuel Chukwueze (AC Milan, Italy); Victor Osimhen (SSC Napoli, Italy); Kelechi Iheanacho

(Sevilla FC, Spain); Victor Boniface (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); 

Ademola Lookman (Atalanta FC, Italy); Taiwo Awoniyi (Nottingham 

Forest, England

Shina Oludare
Shina OludareFlashscore
Mentions
African footballNigeriaFootballAfrica Cup of NationsOsimhen VictorIwobi AlexNigeriaBeninRwandaSouth AfricaLibya
Related Articles
Africans Abroad: Salah, Hakimi & Iwobi all find the net in European leagues
Former German international Labbadia named as new head coach of Nigeria
Akanni talks up Enyimba’s Confederation Cup chances ahead of Etoile Filante showdown
Show more
Football
O'Riley injured in Brighton's EFL Cup win over Crawley as Premier League clubs avoid upset
Super sub Olmo scores winning goal on Barcelona debut against Rayo Vallecano
Slavia Prague return to Champions League for first time in 19 years after downing Malmo
Bayern's Harry Kane receives European Golden Shoe award in Munich
Transfer News LIVE: Toney tug-of-war underway, Al Hilal confirm signing of Cancelo
Updated
Brighton sign full-back Ferdi Kadioglu from Fenerbahce for 30 million euros
Joao Cancelo joins Al-Hilal from Manchester City after lengthy transfer saga
Mallorca hold on to goalless draw at home to Sevilla in uninspired LaLiga encounter
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Toney tug-of-war underway, Al Hilal confirm signing of Cancelo
Australian teen may miss out on big US Open payday due to NCAA rules
Barcelona finally register new signing Dani Olmo ahead of Rayo clash later
Former Poland goalkeeper Szczesny announces retirement from professional football

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings