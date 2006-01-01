Akanni talks up Enyimba’s Confederation Cup chances ahead of Etoile Filante showdown

Enyimba midfielder Elijah Sodiq Akanni (23) is confident in the Peoples' Elephant's ability to secure the CAF Confederation Cup title this season.

The Aba Elephants earned their spot in the CAF Confederation Cup by finishing third in the 2023/24 Nigeria Professional Football League season, trailing behind champions Enugu Rangers and Remo Stars.

Due to their strong continental history, they received a bye in the first preliminary round. They are now set to face Etoile Filante for a chance to advance to the group stage.

As the two-time African champions gear up for their clash against the 2024 Coupe du Faso winners, their dynamic midfielder Akanni - who made the switch to Enyimba from MFM FC - is eager to take on the Burkina Faso top-flight side.

Looking ahead, he is eager to see his team contend for the top prize in the final scheduled for May 2025, emphasizing that his team has consistently excelled in higher levels of African competition.

“We had known we would meet either Etoile Filante or Hafia. They are a good side so it is going to be an interesting encounter,” Akanni told Flashscore.

“Big matches like this tend to bring out the best of everyone of which I’m not excluded. I’ll say I’m looking forward to a big game on the big stage.

“It’s our first game in the campaign not the first game of the competition so we are moving with the momentum of the competition. At the moment, the morale is high.”

To reach this stage, Etoile Filante advanced by eliminating Guinea’s Haifa on the away goals rule. Following a 1-1 draw in the first leg at the Stade du 26 Mars in Bamako, Les Stellistes secured a 0-0 draw in the return leg, knocking out the three-time CAF Champions League winners.

A victory for Enyimba over two legs would secure their spot in the group stage, and they are well aware that they cannot afford to disappoint, especially after El Kanemi Warriors' early exit in the first round against Benin Republic's Dadje.

Etoile Filante will host the first leg in Bamako, while the nine-time Nigerian champions will play the second leg in Uyo, the capital of Akwa Ibom State.

Coach Yema a ‘tactical genius’

Akanni has also praised newly appointed Enyimba coach Yemi Olanrewaju, expressing confidence that the young tactician can elevate the club to new heights.

The 32-year-old managed MFM FC and Vandrezzer, before joining the Aba Elephants in 2022 as an assistant coach under Finidi George.

Impressed by his performances, the Nwankwo Kanu-led board appointed him as the permanent head coach, entrusting him with the NPFL side for at least the 2024/25 season.

According to the midfielder, 'Yema' is a brilliant manager with a strong connection to the players and the potential to surpass his achievements as an assistant to the Ajax legend.

He confidently assured that Enyimba will surpass their performance from the 2023/24 Nigeria Professional Football League season.

Akanni added: “Coach Yema has been in the picture before now and we all know what he can do. He has only stepped up to the position of the head coach.

“He has always been a tactical genius and I believe it can only be better now that he has become the head coach.

“He complimented coach Finidi George well when he was the assistant coach. He also has a good working relationship with the players and the members of the technical crew.

“Just like any rational being, we prefer more to less. We are definitely looking at finishing at a better position than we did last season.”

Enyimba are no doubt the greatest club in Nigeria boasting of two CAF Champions League titles, nine NPFL titles and four President Federation Cups to their credit.