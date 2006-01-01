Advertisement
  4. Remo Stars & El Kanemi Warriors crash out of CAF competitions as Enugu Rangers progress

Nigeria's Enugu Rangers have progressed to the second round of qualifiers for the CAF Champions League
Nigerian Professional Football League teams suffered contrasting fortunes in CAF club competitions over the weekend.

Enugu Rangers booked a place in the second qualification round for the CAF Champions League despite playing out a 1-1 draw against US Zilimadjou in a first-round second-leg encounter on Saturday.

The reigning Nigerian champions had secured a slim 1-0 over the Comorian side thanks to a Frank Uwumiro.

Knowing that anything short of a convincing win would see them bow out of the competition, Zilimadjou put up a strong fight right from kick-off at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo.

Despite their early pressure, they couldn't find the back of the net against the home team. Meanwhile, Fidelis Ilechukwu’s Flying Antelopes controlled possession but lacked the finishing touch, missing several clear-cut opportunities in front of goal.

Enugu Rangers finally broke the deadlock in the 79th minute when Kenechukwu Agu scored from the penalty spot. The referee, Moses Forkpah, awarded the penalty after one of Zilimadjou's defenders fouled Ekeson Okorie in the box.

The 24-year-old midfielder calmly sent the goalkeeper the wrong way, sparking wild celebrations among the Flying Antelopes' fans.

However, the Comorian side equalized six minutes later when Mohamed Youssouf headed in from close range, capitalizing on poor defending by Ilechukwu’s defenders.

In the end, Rangers advanced to the next round with a 2-1 aggregate victory. They will now face the Angolan side Sagrada Esperanca in the second round, where a win would secure them a spot in the group stage.

Nigeria’s second representative Remo Stars bowed out of the competition following a 3-2 aggregate defeat to Moroccan side FAR Rabat.

Still riding the high of their 2-1 first-leg victory, the Ikenna-based team is hopeful that a draw will be enough to secure their qualification.

Coach Daniel Ogunmodede’s men put up a solid display in the first half at the Moulay Hassan Stadium, Rabat, but things fell apart in the second half.

AS FAR took the lead in the 52nd minute through DR Congo international Joel Beya, and the North Africans doubled their advantage with a penalty converted by Amine Zouhzouh.

Despite a late push by Remo Stars, they couldn't find the back of the net and returned to Nigeria with their heads bowed. AS FAR will now face Sudan’s Al Merrikh in the next round.

In the Confederation Cup, reigning President Cup champions El Kanemi fell short of their promise to reach the semi-finals, collapsing at the first hurdle against Benin Republic's Dadje.

After a disappointing 1-1 draw in Sagamu, the Maiduguri-based team travelled to Stade de l'Amitié in Cotonou desperately needing a win, but despite their efforts, they ended up losing 2-1.

The hosts took the lead at the half-hour mark when Guinean referee Younoussa Tawel awarded a penalty, which Selasia Bakai expertly converted.

Mohammed Usman’s team equalized seven minutes later through Clement Naantaum, sending both sides into the break level at one goal apiece.

As the tightly contested match seemed destined for a draw, Bakai completed his brace in the 82nd minute, leaving El Kanemi unable to mount a late comeback. Dadje will now face Moroccan side RS Berkane in the next round. 

Two-time African champions Enyimba drew a bye but they must negotiate their way past Etoile Filante.

The Burkina Faso topflight side eliminated Guinea’s Haifa on away goal rules after aggregate scores stood at 1-1.

Author
Flashscore
Mentions
FootballEnugu RangersRemo StarsEl Kanemi WarriorsDadjeEnyimba InternationalCONCACAF Champions CupCAF Confederation CupNigeria
