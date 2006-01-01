Gor Mahia head coach Leonardo Martins Neiva (47) has called for focus and commitment after the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League champions booked a date with defending champions Al Ahly of Egypt in the second round of the CAF Champions League.

K’Ogalo secured their passage into the second round of the inter-club competition following a resounding 5-1 return leg victory against South Sudanese outfit El Merreikh Bentiu at Nyayo Stadium on Sunday, August 25th. The record Kenyan champions had lost the first leg 1-0 in Juba a fortnight ago and the win ensured they punched their ticket on a 5-2 aggregate win.

The visiting side took an early lead in the eighth minute when Samuel Akinbinu rolled the ball past the advancing goalkeeper Kevin Omondi. However, K’Ogalo cheered on by a huge home crowd, levelled matters through Chris Ochieng in the 11th minute.

Alpha Onyango then made it 2-1 in favour of K’Ogalo in the 21st minute before new signing Alphonse Omija ensured the Kenyan side went into the half-time break leading 3-1 after a beautifully taken effort in the 35th minute.

In the second half, Gor Mahia continued to attack and they added the fourth courtesy of Rooney Onyango in the 81st minute before the Harambee Stars player added the fifth, but his second of the day, in the 95th minute.

Gor Mahia defeated El Merreikh 5-2 over two legs FKF Media

Gor Mahia must be humble and ready for Al Ahly

The win sealed K’Ogalo with a date with destiny, a date with the North African giants in the second preliminary round fixture. Al Ahly were among the teams to have received a bye to the second round.

Al Ahly have a record of 43 national league titles, 38 national cup titles, and 14 national Super Cup titles, making them the most decorated club in Egypt. In addition, Al Ahly have never been relegated to the Egyptian Second Division.

In international competitions, the club have won a record twelve Champions League titles, a Confederation Cup, a record Seven CAF Super Cups, a record four African Cup Winners’ Cups, an Afro-Asian Club Championship, an Arab Club Champions Cup, an Arab Cup Winners’ Cup, a record two Arab Super Cups, and won a bronze medal in the 2006, 2020, 2021 and 2023 Club World Cup.

“It will be amazing and a great opportunity for us to be able to play the next round against Al Ahly of Egypt,” Martins Neiva told Flashscore.

“We are satisfied with the win against El Merreikh but now we have giants of Africa, a top club in Africa, like Real Madrid of Africa, so we should prepare well to face Al Ahly of Egypt.

“Of course, everyone knows in the world they are the favourites but football is played on the ground that is why when the El Merreikh coach said he would teach me a football lesson, I said okay let us see, maybe he should review his comments about football when he said he will teach me a lesson.”

Neiva added: “Let us be humble, let us put our foot on the ground because we have to defend the Premier League title as well and we cannot be in a comfort zone, we must try as much as possible to push ourselves and increase the levels from what we displayed against El Merreikh.”

Gor Mahia will host Al Ahly in the first leg on September 13th before the two sides face off in the return leg on September 20th.

Gor Mahia players celebrate FKF Media

Gor Mahia players played for the badge against El Merreikh

The Brazilian tactician, however, praised his players for recovering from a goal down to beat El Merreikh.

“The first point is energy, effort, purpose, commitment, and my players proved they are playing for Gor Mahia, for the badge, playing for a top club from East Africa, they showed they can fight, and they proved better mentally and I am very satisfied about the game today, they followed my way, they followed my instructions and we are very happy to qualify,” said Martins Neiva.

“We are very satisfied, we are very pleased but you know sometimes even the win (despite being huge) people will try to look for mistakes but one thing I know, we still have a lot of work to do, we must work hard, we must increase a lot, even at some time of the game, we managed well the first half but the truth is the rest 50 minutes of the game, they (El Merreikh) controlled the game but we responded well but football for me is not first half or second half, we must divide and share by blocks, like first half three blocks, 15 minutes, 15 minutes, 15 minutes and second half the same.”

The former Vipers SC coach continued: “Today (Sunday) we got the target correct, I spoke to my players, the first target was do not concede a goal and the second was we should score early goals but it was El Merreikh, who scored the first goal but I spoke to the players again about the game.

“I told them about the Premier League, Manchester City against Ipswich, it was the same thing, Ipswich scored ahead of Man City and City came back to win the game. Just like Man City, Gor Mahia showed themselves that they are able to come back, they are very strong.”

On whether El Merreikh deployed time-wasting tactics like it was the case during the first leg, Neiva said: “Even today, in the first half, they still tried to waste time but you know it is a mental game, football is a mental game, he (El Merreikh coach) tried to do his best to disturb my mind but I kept myself busy, maybe next time he can teach me football lesson, not now, but next time.”

Neiva concluded: “You saw the result, you saw the result, but you know, I think it was a good lesson for both of us, for him and myself.”

Kenya Police to face giants Zamalek

Kenya Police players celebrate FKF Media

Meanwhile, Kenya Police advanced to the next round of the Confederation Cup after edging out Ethiopian Coffee 1-0 in a pulsating return leg at Abebe Bikila Stadium on Sunday, August 25th.

The law enforcers, who are making their debut in the inter-club competition by virtue of winning the FKF domestic Cup, reached the second round on a 1-0 aggregate win, having drawn 0-0 in the first leg played at Nyayo Stadium a fortnight ago.

A star-studded team skippered by former Gor Mahia defender Musa Mohammed latched on to a first-half goal from Rashid Toha to carry the day. A throw-in from Baraka Badi saw defender Rashid Toha net in what turned out to be the winner.

The club’s Executive Chairman, Saig Nyale Munga, lauded the squad for the feat and emphasised their determination to make history, a goal now within their reach.

“The squad is playing exemplary well, and all that remains is a key focus on our finishing; African glory is within our reach,” said Nyale.

Police FC will now face Egyptian giants Zamalek in the next round. Police will host the first leg on September 13th with the return leg set for Cairo on September 20th.