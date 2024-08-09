Why Gor Mahia versus Kenya Police in FKF Community Shield Cup clash was cancelled

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Nick Mwendwa (45) has revealed why Gor Mahia will not play against Kenya Police in the Community Shield Cup on Sunday, August 11th.

The season curtain raiser, which involves the winner of the FKF Premier League and the champions of the domestic Mozzart Bet FKF Cup, was scheduled for Ulinzi Stars Complex. However, a statement from FKF confirmed the cancellation of the fixture on Tuesday, August 6th.

"This difficult decision has been necessitated by unforeseen challenges in securing a suitable venue to host the match. Despite our best efforts and extensive search, we have been unable to find a facility that meets the required standards for this prestigious fixture within the available time frame,” read part of the statement from FKF obtained by Flashscore.

Gor Mahia to play friendly against Tanzanian side

However, Flashscore sought for more information from FKF boss Mwendwa, who said they were not able to secure the use of Ulinzi Complex, since their request to have the game played at the venue was turned down by the management.

“We all know Nyayo Stadium is not accessible for now, we don’t have any other venue, that could have hosted the game, we booked Ulinzi Complex but they communicated later on Tuesday saying the venue will not be available to host the season opener,” Mwendwa told Flashscore.

“So, we did not have any option but to cancel the game, it is painful because the teams have been preparing to face off but we must stick with the reality that we don't have enough venues to host our matches.”

Responding to the cancellation, Gor Mahia confirmed plans to play a friendly against Tanzania’s Fountain Gate FC. “K’Ogalo will continue its intense training for the CAF Champions League preliminary round,” confirmed a statement from the club.

“To keep the team in a competitive shape, Gor Mahia are looking at the possibility of securing a friendly game against Tanzania’s Fountain Gate FC. The management will also consider the possibility of playing against Fountain Gate on Tanzania Day, which falls on Sunday, August 9, 2024. The hosts have expressed interest in playing against the Kenyan champions.”

Gor Mahia won the league title after amassing 73 points while Police were crowned domestic Cup winners following their hard-fought 8-7 penalty shoot out victory against KCB in the final.

Their success saw K’Ogalo return to the Champions League, while the law enforcers will make their debut in the Confederation Cup. Gor Mahia have been drawn to face South Sudanese outfit El Merriekh FC Bentiu in the first round of the lucrative competition while Police will come up against Ethiopian Coffee.

The record Kenyan champions will begin their journey in the continental competition with an away match against the South Sudanese club on August 16th before the return leg slated for Nairobi on August 23rd.

Meanwhile, the Police, under the tutelage of Salim Babu, will start their campaign at home on August 17th before they travel to Addis Ababa for the return leg on August 23rd.

The decision to cancel the Shield Cup fixture comes a week after Gor Mahia were forced to withdraw from their pre-season trip to Nigeria for the Coal City international tournament after their players went on strike demanding a share of the Ksh5million won after securing the league title at and money received from their participation in the recent CECAFA Kagame Cup tournament in Tanzania.

Gor Mahia to kick off title defence against FC Talanta

Gor Mahia will kick off their quest to win a third straight Premier League title with a fixture against FC Talanta at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Sunday, August 25th.

According to the fixtures for the 2024/25 season released by FKF on August 5th, the new season will kick off on August 24th, Saturday, with five matches set to be played across the country. The first match of the season will see KCB take on Kariobangi Sharks at Police Sacco Stadium.

Other matches on the opening day will see Tusker, who finished second behind Gor Mahia last season, start their campaign against Sofapaka, who needed playoffs to survive relegation. Batoto ba Mungu were on the edge of surrendering their 15-year status in the top-flight after a poor start to the 2023/24 season saw them fight relegation from the opening week until the last day.

They finished the Premier League season in position 16 of the 18-team table and had to play National Super League (NSL) side Naivas FC in a two-legged promotion playoff to determine their fate.

Sofapaka, who won the Kenyan league title in the debut season in 2009, managed to secure their status after beating Naivas 2-0 on aggregate. The fixture will further see the Brewers come face to face with their former coach Robert Matano. The 60-year-old Matano left Tusker after six years of work, which saw him win two Premier League titles, to join Batoto ba Mungu.

Posta Rangers, who finished ninth last season, will face Bandari FC, who came fourth, promoted side Mathare United will start life in the top-flight with a home fixture against AFC Leopards, while Kenya Police will face Nairobi City Stars.

However, top action will be on August 25th, Sunday, when K’Ogalo will launch their quest to win a third successive title. Gor Mahia have won the title twice, and last season they achieved a record 21st league title in the history of the Kenyan league.

Gor Mahia will be under new Brazilian coach Leonardo Martins Neiva, who took up the role after replacing Johnathan McKinstry and will be assisted by former Harambee Stars coach Zedekiah “Zico” Otieno and Michael Nam.

Ulinzi Stars under new coach Dunstun Nyaudo will face Murang’a Seal, while Shabana FC, who last season survived relegation by a whisker, will face Bidco United. Tore Bobe, have shown their intentions to stay in the league after going for top signings in the ongoing transfer window.

They have so far roped in James Mazembe from KCB, winger Cliff Nyakeya from AFC Leopards, Meja Atariza from Bandari, and goalkeeper Felix Mulili from AFC Leopards. Another promoted side Mara Sugar will face Kakamega Homeboyz in their season opener at Awendo Green Stadium.

FKF opening fixtures - August 24th, Saturday:

KCB vs Kariobangi Sharks - 1:00 pm - Police Sacco Stadium

Posta Rangers vs Bandari - 1:00 pm - Kenyatta Stadium

Mathare United vs AFC Leopards - 3:00 pm - Dandora Stadium

Tusker vs Sofapaka - 4:00 pm - Kenyatta Stadium

Kenya Police vs Nairobi City Stars - 4:00 pm - Police Sacco Stadium

August 25th, Sunday:

Ulinzi Stars vs Muranga Seal - 3:00 pm - Ulinzi Sports Complex

FC Talanta vs Gor Mahia - 3:00 pm - Kenyatta Stadium

Bidco United vs Shabana - 3:00 pm - Thika Stadium

Mara Sugar vs Kakamega Homeboyz - 3:00 pm - Awendo Green Stadium