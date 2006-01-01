FKF Cup: Patrick Matasi the hero as Kenya Police beat KCB to earn CAF Confederation Cup slot

Kenya and Harambee Stars goalkeeper Patrick Matasi (36) was the hero for Kenya Police after he saved and converted the decisive penalty to help the side beat KCB 8-7 on penalties and win the domestic Mozzart Bet FKF Cup at Ulinzi Complex Stadium on Saturday, June 29th.

After a 0-0 result in normal and extra-time, the game was decided on penalties, and it was Matasi, who saved Shadrack Simiyu’s effort before stepping up to send Farouk Shikhalo the wrong way and hand Police their first-ever continental ticket.

Police will now represent Kenya in the Inter-Club competitions alongside Gor Mahia, who will take part in the lucrative Champions League after winning the FKF Premier League title.

It was Police, who took the first penalty, defender Musa Mohammed converting before Collins Neto missed for the Bankers. Rashid Twaha then scored for Police before Francis Oduor scored for KCB.

Clinton Kinanga then scored for Police. KCB’s other penalties were converted by Stephen Etiang, Kevin Okoth, Mungai Atariza and Derrick Otieno before Simiyu’s effort was saved by Matasi.

For Police, Kevin Okoth saw his effort hit the post while Kenneth Muguna, Tyson Otieno, David Owino, Aboud Omar converted their efforts. Heading into the final, Police and KCB were seeking their first ever chance to represent the East African nation in the continental scene.

FKF Cup trophy FKF Media

The law enforcers went into the game fielding their best starting XI, Matasi starting between the sticks with Yusuf Mainge, Brian Okoth, Mohamed Musa and David ‘Cheche’ Ochieng’ playing in the defensive role.

Police looked to have mastered the pitch from the first whistle and counter-attack initiated by Francis Kahata should have seen them take an early lead but Kinanga’s effort was not able to trouble KCB goalkeeper Shikhalo.

The Bankers under head coach Bernard Mwalala responded with an attack of their own, midfielder Collins Neto and Henry Onyango combining well before releasing Danson Namasaka, but his hesitation to shot on target enabled defender Charles Ouma to clear the danger.

The ball continued to swing from one end to the other and it was KCB, who had another golden opportunity in the 24th minute, Derrick Omondi clearing the ball to Kahata, who in turn laid it to Philemon Nyakwaka, but the latter’s feeble strike was dealt with by Matasi.

The two teams headed into the half-time break tied at 0-0 but KCB should have been ahead had they taken their chances.

The second half was a closely contested affair, Police coming close to break the deadlock in the 56th minute when Kahata, who had a great game in the midfield, set David Okoth. However, Okoth's final decision was not decisive as the ball was cleared out for a corner-kick.

Kenya Police vs KCB FKF Media

Speaking after the game, Police coach Salim Babu praised his charges for accomplishing the mission. “We had set a target to play in the continental scene (from the time we played our first game of the domestic Cup), it was a mission my players knew about and I am happy they have finally achieved it," Babu told Flashscore.

“We knew it was not going to be easy against KCB, they were also eager to get the ticket but when the game went to penalties, I knew we could snatch it because Matasi is a good goalkeeper, and he did not disappoint, saving and scoring.”

KCB coach Mwalala conceded defeat saying his players had done more than enough to win the game and congratulated Police for the win. “My players did everything to win the game, we did very well in penalties but as you know penalties can go either way, we have lost but my players should be proud of what they have achieved," Mwalala told Flashscore.

“We didn’t have a good season in the league and it was the reason we shifted focus to the Cup and to reach the final is a great achievement for my players, so now we have to take a break and shift focus to the new season.”

Ingwe floor Kariobangi Sharks to finish third

AFC Leopards emerged winners in the third-place play off battle after gunning down Kariobangi Sharks 2-1 at the same venue.

In an evenly contested fixture, Ingwe scored in the first half courtesy of man of the match Victor Omune in the 15th minute and Randy Bakari in the 32nd minute while Keith Imbali grabbed a consolation for Sharks in the 75th minute.

AFC Leopards striker Victor Omune celebrates against Kariobangi Sharks FKF Media

It was Ingwe, who looked the dominant side from the onset and they should have been 1-0 up with only six minutes played when Rwandese import Arthur Gitego missed a one-on-one chance after being set up by Victor Omune. A move from the middle of play saw Omune run with the ball and then lay a neat pass to Gitego, but the striker missed his target by shooting wide.

Ingwe continued to attack Sharks for an opener and in the ninth minute, Omune set up Jaffari Owiti on the right wing, the latter controlled the ball before teeing up Gitego, but once again, his weak effort went off the post.

However, six minutes later, there was no stopping AFC Leopards as they took the lead, Gitego, turning the provider to set up Omune, whose rasping effort from outside the box, went past Sharks goalkeeper Sebastian Wekesa.

Ingwe under Czech tactician Tomas Trucha could have added the second in the 19th minute but a free-kick from Bonface Munyendo could not trouble Wekesa. In the 32nd minute, AFC Leopards doubled their lead, Omune, inscribing his name in the scorers’ chart after finishing off a cross from Brian Wanyama.

Ingwe went into the half-time break leading 2-0 and it was Sharks, who started the second period with a lot of urgency, striker John Makwatta almost putting them level in the 56th minute but his effort was punched out for a fruitless corner by keeper Maxwell Muchesia.

Makwatta, who finished the FKF Premier League season with 16 goals, had another great opportunity to reduce the deficit for Sharks but after evading his markers Vincent Mahiga and Lewsi Bandi, he shot straight into the waiting hands of Muchesia.

However, Sharks pulled a goal back through second half substitute Imbali but Ingwe held on to win their final fixture of the season.