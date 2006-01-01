Kenyan Premier League: Shabana & Sofapaka survive, Muhoroni Youth relegated

The battle for survival went down to the wire in Kenya

Shabana FC and Sofapaka survived as Muhoroni Youth suffered relegation from the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League on the final day of the 2023/24 season on Sunday, June 23rd.

The battle for survival took centre stage two weeks ago after Gor Mahia won a record 21st title with three games to spare. With Nzoia the first to be relegated, Shabana, Sofapaka, and Muhoroni took the relegation fight for the remaining slot to the final day in the Premier League.

Relegation goes down to the wire

Shabana, who earned promotion to the top-flight last season after 17 years in the cold, defeated Murang’a Seal 1-0 to finish 14th with 38 points, while Sofapaka secured a 3-1 win against Nzoia to finish 16th with 36 points.

Meanwhile, Muhoroni’s fate was sealed after they battled to a 1-1 draw against Posta Rangers, to finish 17th in the standings with 32 points. For Shabana, they headed into the fixture knowing they had fate in their own hands, a win or draw, could help keep their status, and they secured a hard-fought victory courtesy of Samuel Maiko’s 40th-minute goal.

Final round scores Flashscore

On the other hand, Sofapaka, knew victory against Nzoia and defeat to Muhoroni would ensure they survived, but it was Nzoia, who took a shock lead against the run of play courtesy of Joseph Oyugi in the 34th minute.

Two minutes later, Batoto ba Mungu drew level when Nigerian import Sebastine Sunday Ikekhai hit the target before Jacob Onyango scored to make it 2-1 in the 48th minute. Darius Msagha notched the third in the 67th minute to ensure Sofapaka will play in the relegation playoff battle to determine whether they will feature in the league next season.

An image from Sofapaka vs Kenya Police FKF Media

Meanwhile, Gor Mahia concluded the season with a 4-3 victory against Bidco United. The win, their 20th, enabled K’Ogalo to wrap up the season with 71 points, six more than second-placed Tusker, who beat Kakamega Homeboyz 1-0.

Benson Omalla was K’Ogalo’s hero, notching a brace in the 1st, and sixth minutes respectively. Bidco had twice threatened to spoil K’Ogalo’s coronation after John Kelwish scored twice to level matters at 2-2 but the champions regained their lead before Rooney Onyango scored the fourth in the stoppages.

Bandari wrapped up the season with a 2-1 win against FC Talanta with Derrick Nsibambi and Beja Nyamawi on target for the Dockers. In another fixture, a late strike from Lameck Luhangala helped KCB defeat Nairobi City Stars 3-2 in a five-goal thriller. Yuto Kusaba had scored the opener for Simba wa Nairobi and made it 2-0 in the 72nd minute.

However, the Bankers launched a comeback in the 76th minute through Edwin Mukolwe, before Brian Ochieng made it 2-2 in the 84th minute. Luhangala then scored the winner at the stroke of full-time.

Full standings Flashscore

Mathare United and Mara Sugar promoted

Mara Sugar and Mathare United earned direct promotion to the top flight following their successive campaigns in the National Super League (NSL).

The Sugar Millers capped up the season by winning the NSL title after reaching 84 points, five more than second-placed Mathare, with a game to spare. Mara accumulated their tally of points from 26 wins, six draws, and five defeats while the Slum Boys, who are making a return to the league after being axed last season, registered 24 wins, seven draws, and six defeats.

Mathare United CEO Jackton Obure is confident the ‘Slum Boys’ are now ready to mix it with the big boys after a year in the lower division and further promised their fans a long stay in the top tier.

“We promised the fans we will put in every fight to regain our league status after being relegated last season and I am happy that we have managed to return (to the league) on our first attempt,” Obure told Flashscore.

“We now must get ready to compete with the best, we don’t want to go down again, and we want to make sure we stay (in the league) for as long as we can, it is our motive and we must achieve that.”

As it stands going into the last round in the NSL Flashscore

The battle for the third team to be promoted will be decided on the final day with third-placed Naivas FC, on 73 points fighting it out with Nairobi Stima, who have 72.

Naivas will conclude the season with an away fixture against Assad at South Coast Pirates Rugby Club on June 30th, the same day Nairobi United will face Silibwet FC at Silibwet Stadium.

Meanwhile, Kajiado FC, Gusii United, and Silibwet have been relegated to division one while Kajiado FC and Mombasa Elite are fighting to remain in the NSL next season.

Omalla bags Golden Boot award after brace

Gor Mahia striker Benson Omalla bagged the Golden Boot award after his double against Bidco United propelled him to 19 goals for the season.

Heading into the final fixture of the season, Omalla was leading with 17 goals, followed by Kenya Police forward Tito Okello, who had scored 16. However, Omalla seized the opportunity to score from the penalty spot with only a minute played against Bidco before adding the second in the sixth minute.

Kariobangi Sharks forward John Makwatta capped the season by finishing second after his goal against Kenya Police, in the 2-2 draw, which ensured he moved above Okello to stand at 17 goals while Tusker’s Erick Kapaito finished fourth with 12 goals.