CAF Champions League: Gor Mahia's Martins Neiva and El Merreikh’s Ramzi Sebit in war of words

A war of words erupted between Gor Mahia head coach Leonardo Martins Neiva (47) and Ramzi Sebit of El Merreikh Bentiu after the first leg fixture of their CAF Champions League ended 1-0 in favour of the South Sudanese side on Sunday, August 18th.

In the preliminary round clash at Juba National Stadium, the home side capitalised on their best chance of the game in the 64th minute to punish K’Ogalo. Striker Mohammed Musa beautifully finished off a cross from the right wing past goalkeeper Kevin Omondi to hand El Merreikh a slim advantage heading into the return leg at Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi on August 25th.

El Merreikh deployed an old-fashioned style of football

Gor Mahia coach Martins Neiva openly criticised the South Sudanese outfit for playing “old-fashioned football” especially after they took the lead in the second half, adding that such style of football was not acceptable in Africa.

“First half it was a good game for both teams, it was a fair game for both sides, but in the second half, unfortunately I don’t like to say what they did because it is not good for the African football, this kind of football, this kind of game, is not good anywhere,” Neiva told reporters.

“Especially how they tried to stop and break our football, how they tried to waste time, they wasted time, especially after they scored the first goal, I also spoke to my friends and players about that (before the game), if these club from South Sudan, if they manage to score the first goal, they finish the game by not playing again.

“They don’t want to play more football, it is very sad for African football, I don’t like to say what they did but the truth is we needed at least maybe seven minutes of extra time, not only four as the match officials indicated, four minutes it was a joke, we needed seven minutes.”

Gor Mahia coach Leonardo Martins Neiva Flashscore

The Brazilian tactician promised to overturn the result when the two sides face off in a fortnight. “But no, okay, congratulations El Merreikh for the win but the second leg is in Nairobi and we just need to wait for them but I am very surprised about this old-fashioned style of football, they can win, they can draw, we can draw, we can win but better win on the ground, not using such old-fashioned antics, very bad game.”

Neiva, who took over the reins at K’Ogalo after replacing Johnathan McKinstry, continued: “It is not an excuse because we lost, the first half they played well, the first half they played very well, so try increase the football, try win but try increase the football style as well, it just my concern about that, in the second half later after they scored the first goal, like I had told the media before the game, they resorted to defending, what a poor game, not a good style for African football.”

El Merreikh will teach Gor Mahia football lesson again

While responding to Martins Neiva’s allegations, El Merreikh coach Sebit defended his tactics, quoting Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho’s philosophy of winning by any means necessary, and suggested he might use similar tactics in the return leg.

Sebit further humorously offered to teach Neiva a few lessons, contrasting their different football backgrounds. “The Gor Mahia coach is from Brazil while I am from South Sudan, I will teach him (football) next time,” said Sebit.

He added: “It is part of the game. Jose Mourinho once said: play ugly but win. That is how we beat Gor Mahia. If need be, we will do that again.”

Before the first leg meeting, Sebit had revealed why he did not fear facing the record Kenyan champions for the first time in the history of the two clubs.

“We are strong mentally and physically, we don’t fear Gor Mahia, I have not had a good time to watch them since most of their matches were not shown, but that is not a big challenge because I prepare my team at 85%, 15% is what I use to investigate the opponent,” he said. “We have prepared very well and are ready, the players are ready, and I believe on matchday, we are going to bring three points.”

Against El Merreikh, Martins Neiva kept faith with goalkeeper Kevin Omondi while the defence line had Sylvester Owino, Goefrey Ochieng, who captained the side, Joshua Onyango and Paul Ochuoga.

The Brazilian gaffer then deployed Alphonse Omija, Alpha Onyango and new signing Enock Morrison in the midfield, Levis Odhiambo played ahead of the midfielders with Boniface Omondi and Chris Ochieng leading the attacking role.

Police confident of qualifying despite firing blanks

Meanwhile, Kenya Police assistant coach Anthony Kimani believes they still stand a good chance to qualify for the first round of the Confederation Cup despite a 0-0 first-leg result against Ethiopian Coffee at Nyayo Stadium on Sunday, August 18th.

Police coach Salim Babu opted to parade a starting XI revolving around experienced players against the visiting Ethiopian side. Harambee Stars goalkeeper Patrick Matasi started between the sticks with Bado Baraka, Aboud Omar, Rashid Toha and former Gor Mahia captain Musa Mohammed marshalling the defensive line.

Brian Musa, former AFC Leopards star Marvin Nabwire and Tyson Otieno took up the midfield role, Erik Zakayo operated from the wing while Jaffari Owiti and Alfred Leku spearheaded the attacking area.

Kenya Police and Ethiopian Coffee drew 0-0 Police Media

It was the first competitive game the law enforcers were featuring in minus their lead striker Tito Okello, who left at the end of last season. Okello was the top scorer for Police in the FKF Premier League with 16 goals while he had scored five goals in the domestic Cup.

"We need to blame ourselves for the outcome, we needed to get at least two or three goals from the game, we needed to have won the game but we never utilised the chances we created, Ethiopian Coffee should be the happiest side because they know they deserved to lose,” Kimani, who was speaking on behalf of Babu, told Flashscore.

“The game is not lost yet, we must rectify our mistakes and get ready for the return leg, we still have 90 minutes to play, we saw clearly that if we use our chances, if we score using our chances, we stand a very good chance to beat them, so the game is still on.”

Police are making their debut in the inter-club competition by virtue of winning the Mozzart Bet Cup after beating KCB 8-7 on penalties in the final at the end of last season.