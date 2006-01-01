EXCLUSIVE: Gor Mahia dismiss MVP Austin Odhiambo’s move to Belgium as ‘rumours’

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League champions Gor Mahia have for the first time come out to dismiss reports linking midfielder Austin Odhiambo (24) with a move to Belgian outfit KAA Gent as “rumours”.

At the end of last season, Odhiambo, who had helped K’Ogalo to lift a record 21st league title, was linked with a move to the Belgian outfit. His reported transfer link saw him miss K’Ogalo’s pre-season trip to Tanzania, where they featured in the CECAFA Kagame Cup, with claims he had travelled for trials.

During the regional tournament in Tanzania, Gor Mahia endured a frustrating time, finishing their Group B matches without a win. They lost their opener 1-0 against guest team and eventual winners Red Arrows of Zambia, drew 1-1 against ASAS Djibouti Telecom and lost 2-0 against Al Hilal of Sudan to exit the tournament, they have previously won three times, at the group stage.

On return from Tanzania, Gor Mahia were due to travel to Nigeria for the Coal City international tournament but they were forced to cancel their trip at the eleventh hour after their players staged a go-slow demanding for a share of the Ksh5million won after securing the league title at the end of last season and money received from their participation in the CECAFA Cup.

Though the trip was cancelled, K’Ogalo secured a friendly in Tanzania against Fountain Gate FC on August 9th and Odhiambo was among key players conspicuously missing from the travelling squad named by Brazilian coach Leonardo Martins Neiva.

Odhiambo’s absence further elicited debate amongst K’Ogalo’s faithful on social media, with a section owning up to the fact the player, who was voted the Most Valuable Player of the 2023/24 FKF Premier League, was on his way out of the Kenyan giants before the new 2024/25 season kicks off on August 24th.

As well as winning the MVP, Odhiambo scored 12 goals for K’Ogalo in the previous campaign and chipped in with 13 assists. His display earned him a call to the senior national team Harambee Stars where he earned his debut.

Gor Mahia have not received any offer for Austin

Addressing Odhiambo’s issue for the first time, K’Ogalo Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Raymond Oruo wondered where the reports linking the midfield star to Belgium were confirming from and further said the Kenyan champions were yet to receive an offer for the services of the player.

“What interest is this you guys (media) keep referring to?” Ouro posed a question to Flashscore. “The boy (Austin) has a two-year contract with Gor Mahia and you know how football transfer works.”

Asked why the player was persistently being linked with a move away from the club, Oruo said: “Ask him (Austin) why these rumours and he still has a valid contract with Gor Mahia, but again, interest comes with an official offer from a club, and as Gor Mahia we have received none, we don’t have anything on the table requesting for the services of Austin (Odhiambo).”

Odhiambo in action FKF Media

While media reports have been claiming the creative midfielder was absconding from duty, Oruo denied the allegation saying the player had officially been given time off by the club to attend to family matters.

“No, Austin has not been absconding duty or missed training because he wanted to, Gor Mahia gave him leave to attend a funeral (back in the village), and we are happy he is now back in training,” added Oruo.

“Austin is currently training with the squad and should be travelling to Juba for the CAF Champions League fixture.”

Gor Mahia are due to depart Kenya for South Sudan on August 15th ahead of their preliminary round first leg fixture against El Merriekh Bentiu on August 16th before the return leg slated for Nairobi at Nyayo Stadium on August 23rd.

Omalla exit chance to grow after Gor Mahia

Ahead of their Champions League and league campaign, Gor Mahia lost lead striker Benson Omalla (23) to Lebanon outfit Al Safa FC.

In a statement on Safa’s website, the club confirmed: “Al Safa announce the signing of Kenyan striker Benson Omalla (23 years old), who hails from Kenyan champions Gor Mahia, to boost the squad’s lines for the 2024/25 season.

“Omalla has played for both Western Stima and Gor Mahia in Kenya, as well as professionally with Swedish club Linkoping City, and participated in two CAF Confederation Cup and Champions League tournaments during his career with Gor Mahia.”

Omalla left for Al Safa FKF Media

Omalla, who features for Kenya’s national team Harambee Stars, was in sparkling form last season, notching 19 goals to win the Golden Boot award and help K’Ogalo lift their second successive title.

In the 2022/23 campaign, Omalla, who joined Gor Mahia from Western Stima, missed out on the Golden Boot award despite notching 26 goals. He was beaten to the gong by then Kenya Police striker Elvis Rupia, who scored a record 27.

Asked whether it was a blow for K’Ogalo to lose their key striker, Oruo told Flashscore: “Of course we could have loved to keep Omalla for the new season but he got an offer which he could not turn down, you can’t also hold onto players forever, let them grow, it is Omalla’s time to grow and we wish him well at his new station of work.”

Last season, Omalla’s achievement marked a significant moment for Gor Mahia as the club concluded the league with 73 points, a marked improvement from their 70-point finish from the previous campaign.

Gor Mahia travelling squad to Juba:

Goalkeepers: Kevin Omondi, Caleb Omondi and Dolph Junior.

Defenders: Philemon Otieno, Paul Ochuoga, Geoffrey Ochieng, Levin Odhiambo, Joshua Onyango, Sylvester Owino, Kennedy Onyango, Alphonce Omija.

Midfielders: Alpha Onyango, Austin Odhiambo, Lawrence Juma, Eodgers Ouma, Chris Akena, Enock Morrison.

Strikers: Gedeon Bendeka, Christopher Ochieng, Samuel Kapen, Sharif Musa, Bonface Omondi.