EXCLUSIVE: Kenya’s Harambee Stars to host 2025 AFCON qualifiers away from home

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Nick Mwendwa (45) delivered bad news to Kenyans after he confirmed that Harambee Stars will not play their home matches for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers in Nairobi.

Speaking to Flashscore at the sidelines of the FKF Gala awards on Friday, July 26th, Mwendwa revealed the recent inspection by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) ordered the closure of Nyayo Stadium - the only venue that could have hosted Kenya’s Group J home matches.

Kenya have been drawn alongside Cameroon, Namibia, and Zimbabwe in their quest to qualify for a seventh appearance in the African competition to be held in Morocco from December 21st, 2025, to January 18th, 2026.

Kenya’s opening fixture will see them come up against the Brave Warriors of Zimbabwe at home on September 2nd, travel away to face the Indomitable Lions on October 7th, and return home to host the same side on October 15th.

After Cameroon, Kenya will travel to face Zimbabwe’s Warriors away on November 11th before they wind up their preliminary matches with a home match against the Brave Warriors of Namibia on November 19th.

Kenya's upcoming fixtures Flashscore

CAF recommends closure of Nyayo Stadium

According to Mwendwa, the recommendation by the African body to shut down Nyayo Stadium for renovation work means Kenya will be forced to get an alternative venue for the AFCON qualifiers with the work set to take close to five months.

With the qualifiers set to kick off in September 2024 and end in November 2024, Kenyans have automatically been denied another opportunity to watch their national team on home soil since the renovation work will probably end in January 2025.

“I have bad news for Kenyans in regards to the availability of Nyayo Stadium for the AFCON matches following the recent tour of the facility by the CAF inspection team,” Mwendwa told Flashscore. “Unfortunately, Harambee Stars will not be able to play their AFCON qualifying matches at home, they will play away from home, that is the reality and we better live with it.

“CAF recommended for Nyayo to be ready to host CHAN and AFCON, we must rework the playing surface by removing the entire grass and planting it again, the main problem with Nyayo as per the CAF team is the playing surface (grass is not up to the required standards), and lightning, which already is being worked on and should be 70% done.

“We have already communicated the findings by CAF by writing to the government through the Ministry of Sports detailing the demands and we believe they are committed to undertaking the work required so that we don’t lose CHAN and AFCON.”

Mwendwa continued: “The whole process of renovation will take at least five months of work and it means Harambee Stars will not be able to play at the venue, and with Kasarani undergoing similar work and the new Talanta Stadium not ready yet, I am sorry to say we will have to get an alternative venue outside the country.”

Mwendwa, however, promised fans, that, unlike the 2026 World Cup qualifiers where Kenya played in Malawi, the AFCON matches will be played closer to the country but could not divulge the exact nation.

Kenya hosted Burundi and Ivory Coast at the Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe during their matchday three and four matches of the World Cup qualifiers on June 7th and 11th respectively. During the Group F fixtures, Harambee Stars drew 1-1 against the Swallows before securing a 0-0 draw against the African champions.

“What I can assure the fans is that this time round, we will not play far away from Kenya, we will make sure we play closer to Kenya so that our fans can be able to travel and cheer the team,” added Mwendwa.

“I don’t want to say where (which country) or which venue we are looking at, but be assured it will be closer to home, and this information will be issued to the public when we have secured the venue.”

The latest development will be a blow to Harambee Stars, especially their lead striker Michael Olunga, who had called on the government to work round the clock for Kenya to host their AFCON matches at home.

In a previous interview after playing Burundi and Ivory Coast, Olunga, who features for Al-Duhail in the Qatar Stars League, admitted their performance was partly affected by the fact they were playing home matches away from their fans and went further to prevail upon the government to fast-track renovation works at Kasarani and Nyayo stadiums.

“We had the fans, who travelled all the way to support us and those who reside in Malawi, I want to thank them on behalf of the team but in such matches, we don’t need to play away from home, we need to play in Nairobi in front of our fans because football in Africa nowadays you need that home support to qualify,” Olunga told Flashscore.

“Home matches are the key, if you win them you are in a good position to qualify in any competition, and you can only achieve that with your fans behind you.”

Kenya's recent form Flashscore

Olunga continued: “I want to urge the government to make sure they renovate the stadium, we have 2025 (AFCON) qualifiers coming up in September, October, and November, those are six important matches that we cannot afford to play away from home and we can perform well if we play at home.”

“It is high time the government focused on getting us the stadia ready so that even our fans can get to see us play, it has been a long time since we played a competitive game at home and the fans also want to see their team in action, I insist we have six matches for the AFCON qualifiers coming up and if we want to achieve something, then we must have our stadia ready.”

The last time Kenya played in Nairobi was on September 12th, 2023, during a friendly which they lost 1-0 against South Sudan. Since then, they have played seven matches away, including the famous 2-1 friendly win against World Cup hosts Qatar on September 7th, 2023.

Nyayo will host Gor Mahia and Police CAF matches

However, the CAF inspection team approved the use of Nyayo by FKF Premier League champions Gor Mahia and domestic Cup winners Kenya Police for their Champions League and Confederation Cup matches before it is closed.

“The only good news I have is Gor Mahia and Police will not play outside the country, the same CAF inspection team approved Nyayo for their first preliminary round matches,” offered Mwendwa. “However, they (Gor and Police) will use the venue for those matches only because it will later be shut down for the start of the work they (CAF) have recommended.”

Gor Mahia, under Brazilian coach Leonardo Martins Neiva, will begin their journey in the continental competition with an away match against El Merriekh Bentiu of South Sudan on August 16th before the return leg slated for Nairobi on August 23rd.

Meanwhile, Police, under the tutelage of Salim Babu, who will be making their maiden appearance in the inter-club competition, will start their campaign against Ethiopian Coffee at home on August 17th before they travel to Addis Ababa for the return leg on August 23rd.

As it stands, East Africa has only six venues cleared by CAF to host international matches. They include Uganda’s Namboole Stadium and St. Mary’s Kitende, Rwanda’s Amahoro Stadium and Pele National Stadium, and Tanzania’s Benjamin Mkapa and Azam Complex.

Gor Mahia’s Austin Odhiambo wins MVP award

During the awards, Gor Mahia and Harambee Stars midfielder Austin Odhiambo and Kenya Police Bullets’ Lydia Akoth were honored as the Most Valuable Players of the 2023/24 FKF Premier League and FKF Women Premier League, respectively.

Gor Mahia midfielder Austin Odhiambo with MVP Award FKF Media

In addition to the individual accolades, Gor Mahia and Kenya Police Bullets secured the Coach of the Year awards. Jonathan Mckinstry was named FKF Premier League Coach of the Year, while Beldine Odemba, who led her team to an unbeaten season, was celebrated as the FKF WPL Coach of the Year.

Gor Mahia striker Benson Omalla earned the FKF Premier League Golden Boot with an impressive tally of 19 goals for the 2023/24 season. His counterpart in the FKF Women's Premier League, Vihiga Queens’ forward Tumaini Waliaula, scored 16 goals to claim the top spot in the women’s league.

The Golden Glove award in the FKF Women's Premier League was shared between Judith Osimbo of Ulinzi Starlets and Sophy Akinyi of Vihiga Queens, who recorded 10 clean sheets. In the FKF Premier League, Gor Mahia custodian Kevin Omondi achieved 21 clean sheets, securing the Golden Glove.

All the winners at the FKF Gala FKF Media

Josephine Wanjiku and Dickens Mimisa were honored with the FKF Women Premier League and FKF Premier League Referee of the Year awards, respectively.

Tusker FC, who finished the season second behind Gor Mahia, and Vihiga Queens were recognised with the Social Media of the Year awards for their respective leagues, while Kisii-based Shabana FC and Vihiga Queens were awarded the Fair Play Awards.

Junior Starlets head coach Mildred Cheche received the President’s Award for her exceptional leadership in guiding her team to Kenya’s first World Cup appearance in football.