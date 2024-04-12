EXCLUSIVE: Sofapaka CEO Ronald Okoth defends under-fire Firat for Olunga's lonely role

Sofapaka Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ronald Okoth has defended under-fire coach Engin Firat for starting Michael Olunga (30) as a lone striker for Kenya’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches against Burundi and Ivory Coast in Malawi.

The Turkish tactician came under severe criticism from a section of pundits and fans, who castigated his move not to field a supportive striker behind the Al Duhail man, who ended up looking isolated and did not score in the fixtures at the Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.

Against Burundi, Olunga was given the role up front despite strikers - John Avire of Egyptian club Misr El Makasa and Gor Mahia's Benson Omalla - warming the bench, and it was substitute Duke Abuya, who scored for Kenya before the Swallows drew level five minutes to the final whistle for a 1-1 result.

Firat stuck with the same playing style yet again against the African champions, with Olunga struggling to get the ball and faling to score in the matchday four fixture that ended 0-0.

Among those who castigated Firat after the Swallow game was former international Elijah Onsika, who told Flashscore: “We missed Erick Ouma’s pace from the right wing, and Ayub Timbe’s runs from the wings. Those crosses into Burundi’s danger zone were lacking and that is why the game proved difficult for Olunga, he had no one to supply him with the ball.”

And after the Ivory Coast draw, former AFC Leopards coach Luc Eymael questioned why Firat had opted to play Olunga in the striking role alone.

“I don’t want to criticise the coach because I don’t know exactly what happened during the training session, I don’t know the fitness of the players {whom he had on the bench) but for me he was playing like a 4-1-4-1 system with one striker upfront,” Eymael told Flashscore.

“In the 4-1-4-1 system of play he should have had better ammunition to get more support from the second line but it was lacking; instead, he should have looked for a solution, especially in the second half, and tried a second striker to see if he could have chipped in to help Olunga.”

“You could say it was a mistake (to start one striker) but he could have used a second striker earlier and perhaps that is my thinking that he did show more, or too much respect for Ivory Coast.”

Olunga in action against Ivory Coast FKF Media

Firat’s tactical plan could not allow a second striker

Okoth, who signed for Congo United in Nairobi in 2011, after playing for various clubs in the lower leagues including Siaya Rangers and Nairobi Salem, believes Firat’s tactical plan for the home fixtures could not allow him to support Olunga with another striker.

“Coach Engin (Firat) did not make any mistake in my opinion, Olunga’s experience has always been banked on the bigger stage where he sometimes plays as a lone striker, at the club level he has been on good form (being played as a lone striker) and being fielded as the only centre forward was not something for the fans to raise questions,” Okoth told Flashscore in an exclusive interview.

“I think the coaches’ tactical plans and game approach for this particular game could not allow him to start any of the other attackers alongside him (Olunga). I believe Omalla and Avire are equally up to the task and they will have their opportunities soon, Avire luckily is more versatile and can play on the wide zones so it will depend on how the coach will approach the next fixture.”

However, Okoth, who played for a host of clubs in the FKF Premier League including champions Gor Mahia, Mathare United, Mahakama FC, Nairobi Stima, Western Stima, KCB, and Sofapaka before he eventually called it quits in 2022, queried why Omalla, who is the current top scorer in the top-flight, was lacking game time with Harambee Stars despite his fine form.

“Just like Olunga at the club level, Omalla is equally on red hot form; and I believe it is about time Firat equally gave him the much-needed playing time so he can be able to gain the experience needed in the biggest stage and gradually be introduced to either partner Olunga upfront or replace even him,” added Okoth.

Okoth, who on April 12th, 2024 was named the Sofapaka CEO, praised Kenya’s determination against Ivory Coast saying they displayed a much-improved game than was the case against the Swallows and could have walked away with maximum points.

“Against Ivory Coast, Kenya played well and created numerous chances though they couldn’t utilise them, it was a massive improvement from the previous game against Burundi which many in the country expected an automatic win, a walkover, but football will always have its surprises,” explained Okoth.

“A lot of positives were witnessed, a point against the current African champions against all odds is a huge confidence booster, Kenya could have beaten them had they taken their chances, but the outcome is something they can build on going forward and equally learn from.”

Kenya can still qualify despite dropping to fifth

The group standings Flashscore

The draw saw Kenya relinquish third spot in the six-team group after Burundi defeated Seychelles 3-0 to leapfrog them with seven points, while Kenya dropped to fourth with five points.

Despite the changes on the log, Okoth is confident Kenya still has a chance to grace their first-ever World Cup as long as they play each of the remaining games as a final.

“In football, we can never say never despite dropping vital points and falling down the group,” offered Okoth. “Still plenty of crucial games to work on and make amends for lost points so that Kenya can catch up. A first-ever World Cup so long as the fixtures are not over is still within reach and each game should now be played like a final.”

Asked whether a draw was a fair result against the Elephants, Okoth reiterated: “A draw was a very fair result, on paper Kenya were the underdog and everyone expected them to lose by a huge margin but I had a lot of confidence contrary to the public opinion.

“Kenya tends to play well against much bigger and experienced opponents and against Ivory Coast it was no different as they matched them pound to pound. Kenya superbly managed to contain the pressure from Ivory Coast and tried to hit them on a quick transition which almost bore the fruits on various occasions.”

Okoth concluded: “The players showed a lot of confidence while with possession and off possession, and while building from the back, but generally our opponents were disappointed with the draw as they expected an easy win despite Kenya putting up a spirited fight.”

Kenya’s next qualifier will see them face the Gambia away on March 17th, 2025, before they host Gabon on March 24th.