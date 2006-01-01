EXCLUSIVE: Nottingham Forest’s Awoniyi says Osimhen 'deserves the best' amidst transfer saga

Nottingham Forest star Taiwo Awoniyi (27) has voiced steadfast support for his international teammate Victor Osimhen (25) amid his transfer challenges, asserting that he "deserves the best opportunities."

The reigning African Player of the Year finds himself in limbo, with no transfer in sight, after his expected move to Chelsea collapsed despite his desire to leave Napoli.

Alongside interest from the Premier League, Al Ahli seemed a strong contender for Osimhen. However, the deal collapsed when the Parthenopeans demanded an extra €5 million (£4m/$5.5m) in addition to the initially agreed €80 million (£67m/$88m) transfer fee.

With no transfer prospects in sight for the former Lille star and Serie A's strong stance on his exclusion from the squad, Osimhen faces an uncertain future until the transfer window reopens in January.

Awoniyi has weighed in on the situation, offering a reassuring message to his friend and Super Eagles teammate.

“For what Victor Osimhen has done for Africa and for what he has done for the world and for himself, I strongly feel he deserves the best of everything,” the former Liverpool striker told Flashscore in a no-holds-barred interview.

“He deserves the best opportunities, the best for himself, and the best for his family. He is my very good friend, and he is someone I am very proud off based on what he has achieved.

“He is a strong guy with a strong mentality and I have complete confidence in whatever decision he makes. I just have to wish him all the best, whether here or somewhere else.”

Before the transfer drama unfolded, Osimhen had openly expressed his desire to join Chelsea. And having played professionally in three different countries before moving to England, Awoniyi fully understands the significance of competing in the English top flight.

“I have played in places like Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands and I will still say the Premier League remains the best I have played in and a league every footballer is always looking forward to feature in. It is a league you are proud of to be part off.”

Osimhen’s remarkable goal-scoring record of 26 goals in 32 Serie A appearances was crucial to Napoli’s title victory two seasons ago, ending their 33-year wait for the Italian top-flight crown.

He also made history by becoming the first African player to win the prestigious Italian Serie A Golden Boot award, also known as the 'Capocannoniere'.

Forest unlucky against Wolves

Awoniyi also reflects on Nottingham Forest’s 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers in Saturday’s Premier League clash.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s Reds made a strong start at the City Ground, with Chris Wood giving them a 10th-minute lead after being set up by Elliot Anderson.

The lead lasted only two minutes before Jean-Ricner Bellegarde equalized for the visitors. Forest believed they had snatched a late winner when Wood scored past goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, but the goal was ruled out for offside.

However, the Nigerian - who came on for Elliot Anderson in the 90th minute - believes his team put up a strong fight but were unfortunate not to secure all three points.

He added: "For us, we did everything right and did everything we needed to, but unfortunately, we didn't get the three points, which is the only thing missing.

“This is something we feel bad about. As a team, we played really well. We delivered; we scored a goal and also scored another that was cancelled.

“The season is still just started and we still have a long way to go. For us, the City Ground would always want to win, it doesn’t matter who we are playing against.

“Even when we get a draw in tough matches, they still feel like we should have won. So for us, we always want to win every game.”

Nottingham Forest currently sit ninth in the standings, with five points from their first three matches. After the international break, they will travel to face Liverpool on September 14th.