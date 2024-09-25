NFF retain Augustine Eguavoen as Nigeria coach, Justin Madugu gets Super Falcons role

The Nigeria Football Federation have announced that Augustine Eguavoen (59) will continue as interim coach of the Nigeria men's national team.

The technical director will be assisted by Fidelis Ilechukwu, Daniel Ogunmodede, Olatunji Baruwa and Tomaz Zorec, and will lead the three-time African champions against Libya in October’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixtures.

Following failed talks with German coach Bruno Labbadia, Eguavoen was called upon to take charge of the team against Benin Republic and Rwanda. He did not disappoint as Nigeria defeated the Cheetahs 3-0 in Uyo before recording a 0-0 draw against Amavubi.

A statement made available to Flashscore by the NFF read: “The Executive Committee of Nigeria Football Federation on Thursday approved the recommendation of its Technical and Development Sub-Committee for the Federation’s Technical Director, coach Augustine Eguavoen to continue in his role as Head Coach of the Super Eagles, and lead the team in its 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches against Libya next month.

“The 58-year-old, in temporary charge of the squad he had led three times previously, steered the three-time African champions to a 3-0 defeat of Benin Republic and a scoreless draw with Rwanda in matchdays 1 and 2 earlier this month."

Veteran Nigerian coach Samson Unuanel also made a case for Eguavoen in a no-holds-barred chat with Flashscore.com

Eguavoen back in 2022 for Nigeria DANIEL BELOUMOU OLOMO / AFP

"In football, we say a coach is only as good as his last match. Eguavoen coached one home game and one away, earning four points. The NFF should give him a chance, encourage him, and allow him to manage the national team for at least a year to see what he can achieve," he said.

“We have capable people to get the job done. Just look at the commitment from both the players and the coaches against Benin Republic and Rwanda. This is what we want to see, where everyone is fighting to ensure the country isn't let down.

“We lost to this same Benin Republic in a World Cup qualifier in Cote d’Ivoire. Hosting them in Uyo, the players had no option than to work hard and win because they know that Nigerians would not take it easy with them.

“It was a call to national duty; they fought unitedly and got the points. It was not a bad result and it was a clear indication that there was no need to start looking for coaches.”

Nigeria lead Group B with four points from two matches. They will continue their pursuit of a 2025 AFCON spot when they host Libya on October 6th at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium.

In a related development, the executive committee also approved the appointment of the Technical and Development Sub-Committee for Justin Madugu to lead the Nigeria women’s football team following the departure of Randy Waldrum, pending the hire of a substantive tactician.