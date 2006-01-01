Yoane Wissa injury: How long will Brentford and DR Congo star be out & which games will he miss?

Yoane Wissa will be missed by club and country

Flashscore provides key information on the expected duration of the forward’s absence and when he might make a comeback.

Brentford's strong start to the 2024-25 Premier League season took a major hit, as star player Yoane Wissa has been sidelined with a long-term injury.

Following the absence of the DR Congo international, the Bees will have to count on other strikers for goals.

Flashscore provides details on the length of Wissa's potential absence and the matches he is expected to miss.

Why is Yoane Wissa injured?

Wissa was injured during Brentford’s 2-1 defeat to Manchester City in a Premier League encounter.

Facing the Cityzens at the Etihad Stadium, the African forward put the Bees in the lead before being forced to limp off in the first half following a challenge from Mateo Kovacic.

Although Kevin Schade came on as his replacement, Thomas Frank's side eventually stumbled to a defeat, with Erling Haaland netting both goals.

Unfortunately, following a series of tests, it was confirmed that the former Lorient player sustained an ankle injury and will be sidelined for an extended period.

What has been said?

Brentford's manager confirmed that Wissa will be out for "a couple of months" after sustaining an ankle injury during the match against Pep Guardiola’s side.

"Wissa is, unfortunately, not good news: it looks like an injury that will be a couple of months,” he was quoted by the club website.

"It’s very frustrating. We talked about our many injuries last year, I hope I don't have to talk too much about it this year, I maybe already have.

"We were unlucky with Igor (Thiago), unlucky with (Aaron) Hickey; we've then had two contact injuries with Mathias Jensen and Yoane Wissa, so that's very frustrating.

"But that's part of football, we move on, and we will find solutions."

Wissa's recent stats Flashscore

He continued: “It will leave a big hole. Everybody was saying we bought Igor Thiago to replace Ivan (Toney) - but we still had Wissa; we bought Igor Thiago to build the squad and provide competition in the squad.

"Wissa had a very good season last year and I thought he has started the season very well this year, with three goals in four games, that's a very good number.

"He's just been very important for us and that's going to leave a hole. But, again, I will find a solution."

What the injury means to Brentford & DR Congo?

Wissa’s injury is undoubtedly a significant setback for Brentford's Premier League campaign. His three goals in four matches played a crucial role in the Bees’ strong start to the season.

In Ivan Toney's absence, the Congolese forward emerged as a key attacking force for Frank’s side, helping them secure early momentum. As a result, Brentford currently sits in ninth place in the Premier League standings.

On the international stage, the forward played a pivotal role in DR Congo's two victories during their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Guinea and Ethiopia.

Ahead of October’s AFCON qualifying double-header against Tanzania and the November return fixtures against Ethiopia and Guinea, coach Sebastien Desabre will likely be without the influential player. The Leopards will be aiming for early qualification to Morocco, despite the absence of their key figure.

When will Wissa be fit & which games will he miss?

According to Brentford, the forward could be back on November 24, but he will miss some crucial games for club and country. Listed below are those matches.

September 17 - Brentford vs Leyton Orient - League Cup

September 21 - Tottenham vs Brentford - EPL

September 28 - Brentford vs West Ham - EPL

October 5 - Brentford vs Wolves - EPL

October 6 - DR Congo vs Tanzania - AFCON Qualifier

October 14 - Tanzania vs DR Congo - AFCON Qualifier

October 19 - Manchester United vs Brentford - EPL

October 26 - Brentford vs Ipswich Town - EPL

November 11 - Guinea vs DR Congo - AFCON Qualifier

November 19 - DR Congo vs Ethiopia - AFCON Qualifier