Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Brentford's Yoane Wissa out for 'a couple of months' with ankle injury

Brentford's Yoane Wissa out for 'a couple of months' with ankle injury

Wissa hobbles off against Man City
Wissa hobbles off against Man CityOLI SCARFF / AFP
Brentford are set to be without DR Congo forward Yoane Wissa (28) for "a couple of months" with an ankle injury, the Premier League club's manager Thomas Frank said Monday.

Wissa opened the scoring inside 30 seconds against champions Manchester City on Saturday, but was then substituted just before half-time following a challenge with Mateo Kovacic in a match the Bees eventually lost 2-1.

Frank, speaking ahead of Tuesday's League Cup tie against fellow London side Leyton Orient, told reporters: "Wissa is not good news. It looks like an injury that will be a couple of months. It is very frustrating.

"It will leave a hole, but I will find a solution and other players will step up."

Brentford are already without pre-season signing Igor Thiago because of a knee injury, while England striker Ivan Toney has left for Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueYoane WissaBrentford
Related Articles
Guardiola: 'Question of time' before Brentford's Frank manages big club
Manchester City maintain 100 per cent record after Haaland downs Brentford
Arsenal depleted for Spurs trip while Manchester United's Ten Hag under scrutiny
Show more
Football
Cristiano Ronaldo misses Al Nassr draw in Asian Champions League opener
Los Angeles FC re-sign former 'club legend' Carlos Vela
Arne Slot says Liverpool have no fear for Milan ahead of Champions League showdown
Five Champions League newcomers ahead of revamped tournament
Manchester United's Luke Shaw not fit for League Cup game against Barnsley
Chelsea's Sophie Ingle suffers ACL injury ahead of new WSL season
Aston Villa return to Champions League primed to ruffle feathers again
Bayern launch Champions League campaign for home final with Boey injured for weeks
Milan boss Fonseca admits no room for error against Liverpool in Champions League
Most Read
Football Tracker: Inter & Lyon held as new signings shine for Atletico Madrid
Judgement day for Manchester City's golden era as long-awaited hearing begins
Five Champions League newcomers ahead of revamped tournament
Luke Littler batters Michael Smith to win World Series Finals in Amsterdam

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings