Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Guardiola: 'Question of time' before Brentford's Frank manages big club

Guardiola: 'Question of time' before Brentford's Frank manages big club

Brentford's Thomas Frank and Manchester City's Pep Guardiola
Brentford's Thomas Frank and Manchester City's Pep GuardiolaStu Forster / Getty Images Europe / Getty Images via AFP
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola (53) says Thomas Frank (50) is destined for bigger things than Brentford.

Guardiola discussed the Dane after Saturday's narrow 2-1 win over the Bees.

"They are an extraordinary team," said the City boss. "What they do always makes sense.

"Every corner is a headache. They are compact. This season, they have a high press. Thomas is one of the best."

On Frank eventually moving to a bigger club, Guardiola replied: "It is just a question of time.

"I'm good in a few things, one of which is reading when the manager is good. It is going to happen."

In response, Frank said: "First, thank you for that, Pep - it is always nice.

"There are a lot of reasons why I admire Pep. He always shows class and did it when we beat them here last time, almost 50 games ago.

"I am very happy at Brentford but maybe one day I will try something new."

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueManchester CityBrentford
Related Articles
Manchester City maintain 100 per cent record after Haaland downs Brentford
Arsenal depleted for Spurs trip while Manchester United's Ten Hag under scrutiny
Who's Missing: Odegaard and Rice out of huge North London derby clash
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Inter & Lyon held as new signings shine for Atletico Madrid
Updated
France international Rabiot agrees to sign for Ligue 1 giants Marseille
Gallagher and Griezmann fire Atletico Madrid to victory over Valencia
Set-pieces to a reality-check: Three talking points from the Premier League weekend
Underwhelming Inter come back to salvage draw away at Monza in Serie A
Conte hails Lukaku as essential to Napoli's hopes after Cagliari win
Flick praises Barcelona's outstanding teenager Yamal after brace against Girona
It's my burden, says Postecoglou as Tottenham's Achilles heel strikes again
Napoli continue strong start to Conte's reign after thrashing Cagliari in Serie A
Unbeaten Newcastle stage second-half comeback to record Wolves win
Most Read
Football Tracker: Inter & Lyon held as new signings shine for Atletico Madrid
Virus-hit Cristiano Ronaldo to miss Al Nassr's Asian Champions League opener
World Series of Darts Finals: All you need to know as Luke Littler aims for glory
Gabriel's bullet header enough to give Arsenal derby win over struggling Spurs

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings