Coach Dorival wants Neymar to be fully recovered before returning to Brazil squad

Neymar tore his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and meniscus last year
Neymar tore his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and meniscus last year
Coach Dorival Jr said on Friday that he would wait until Neymar (32) is fully fit to bring him back into the Brazil squad as he announced the roster for October's South American qualifiers.

The Al Hilal forward, who has not played since last year and missed the Copa America, underwent surgery after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and meniscus in his left knee.

"We'll wait, we'll be patient, it doesn't matter if he can't come back in October, November or even February. He needs to be confident, he needs to play and above all he needs to be completely healed from this injury," Dorival told a news conference.

"We are starting to realise how important he is. If he returns in the coming years, we will have one of the greatest players in world football at a remarkable moment in his career and in our national team," he added.

Brazil currently sit fifth in qualifying for the 2026 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Striker Igor Jesus and centre-backs Abner and Vanderson have been included in Dorival's squad as he looks to get the five-time world champions back on track when they take on Chile on October 10th before hosting Peru five days later.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Bento, Ederson

Defenders: Danilo, Vanderson, Abner, Guilherme Arana, Bremer, Eder Militao, Gabriel Magalhaes, Marquinhos

Midfielders: Andre, Bruno Guimaraes, Gerson, Rodrygo, Lucas Paqueta

Forwards: Endrick, Gabriel Martinelli, Igor Jesus, Luiz Henrique, Raphinha, Savinho, Vinicius Jr

