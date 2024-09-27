Advertisement
  4. Arsenal provoked war, says Manchester City's Guardiola as rivalry escalates

Guardiola is ready to go to war with Arsenal
Guardiola is ready to go to war with ArsenalReuters / Jason Cairnduff
Arsenal wanted to provoke Manchester City into a war during last weekend's Premier League clash but the champions are ready for the challenge, City manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday.

A stoppage-time equaliser let hosts City hold 10-man Arsenal 2-2 on Sunday in a match where City midfielder Rodri suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament which ruled him out for the season.

Nerves flared during the clash as City's leading scorer Erling Haaland threw the ball at Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes and directed heated words at Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta after the final whistle, asking him to "stay humble".

Brazil's Gabriel said Arsenal were waiting for City to visit them, with the rivalry between last season's top two teams heating up.

"Gabriel said it perfectly in the press after the match: this is a war, we (are) here to provoke the opponent, push them," Guardiola told reporters when asked about Haaland's actions.

"And at the end, what can you do? You provoke me? OK, I'm there. You want a war? Now we war... The type of challenge that Arsenal challenges, I understand it."

Leaders City, who visit Newcastle United on Saturday, are two points ahead of Arsenal with 13 points from five matches.

