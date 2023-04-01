David Warner beats Sachin Tendulkar's fastest 1,000 World Cup runs mark

David Warner beats Sachin Tendulkar's fastest 1,000 World Cup runs mark
Australia opener David Warner (36) on Sunday snatched Sachin Tendulkar's record for the fastest to reach 1,000 World Cup runs during the clash against India.

Warner achieved the landmark in 19 innings in Chennai to better Tendulkar and former South Africa skipper AB de Villiers - both of whom got the runs in 20 outings.

The left-handed Warner smashed Hardik Pandya for a boundary to take the record after Australia elected to bat first as the cricket powerhouses opened their 2023 campaigns.

Tendulkar, an Indian batting great who retired from the game in 2013, has the highest runs - 2,278 - in the 50-over showpiece event.

Warner has scored over 6,000 runs in 151 ODIs and remains Australia's key to getting their sixth World Cup crown in what may be his last appearance in the tournament.

