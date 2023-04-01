Virat Kohli and KL Rahul guide nervy India to win over Australia

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. ICC World Cup
  4. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul guide nervy India to win over Australia
Virat Kohli and KL Rahul guide nervy India to win over Australia
Updated
Kohli and Rahul guided India to victory
Kohli and Rahul guided India to victory
Profimedia
India launched their home World Cup campaign with a six-wicket victory over Australia after Virat Kohli and KL Rahul guided them through a jittery run chase on Sunday.

The hosts probably expected their chase to be a cakewalk after their spin-heavy attack bundled out the five-times champions for 199 with three deliveries left in the Australian innings.

India, however, made a shocking start to their reply with there of their top four batters falling for ducks -- for the first time in an ODI -- inside two overs.

Dropped on 12 by Mitchell Marsh off Josh Hazlewood, Kohli went on to make 85 as he masterminded yet another successful chase for India.

His collaborator in the 165-run fourth-wicket stand, KL Rahul, produced a chanceless knock of 97 not out as India reached the target in 41.2 overs.

His partner in the 165-run fourth-wicket stand, KL Rahul, produced a chanceless knock of 97 not out as India reached the target in 41.2 overs.

"We didn't want to start our innings like that. You have to give credit to the Aussies," India captain Rohit Sharma said.

"There were some loose shots but that happens...Credit to Virat and KL for creating that match-winning partnership."

Australia would be particularly unhappy with their batting as no one reached fifty in the low-scoring match though David Warner (41) and Steve Smith (46) got decent starts.

Kohli took a sharp, diving catch in the slip to dismiss Marsh for a duck when the opener edged Jasprit Bumrah in the third over.

REBUILDING JOB

Warner and Smith combined in a rebuilding job though boundaries were not easy to come by as India's three-pronged spin attack applied the chokehold.

India had used Kuldeep Yadav sparingly in the buildup to the tournament wary of over-exposing him and the wrist-spinner struck two crucial blows.

Kuldeep broke the 69-run stand when he took a return catch to dismiss Warner before Jadeja (3-28) wrecked Australia's middle order.

The left-arm spinner pegged back Smith's off-stump, removed Marnus Labuschagne caught behind and trapped Alex Carey lbw to leave Australia reeling.

Kuldeep returned to remove Glenn Maxwell and Ravichandran Ashwin sent back Cameron Green to reduce Australia to 140-7.

Cummins hit their first six of the match in the 40th over but it was Mitchell Starc's 28-run cameo down the order that took them near the 200-mark.

Defending a paltry total, Australia's pace attack decided to fight fire with fire and Starc set the tone by removing Ishan Kishan for a first-ball duck.

India's poor start became a veritable nightmare as Josh Hazlewood began with a double-wicket maiden.

Hazlewood trapped Rohit lbw with his third ball and Shreyas Iyer became the third Indian to fall for a duck when he slapped the ball to Warner at short cover.

It could easily have been 20-4 for India had Marsh not dropped Kohli in what proved a costly mistake.

While Kohli absorbed pressure at one end, Rahul released it by hitting Adam Zampa for three boundaries in one over as the batters focused on risk-free accumulation of runs.

Kohli fell to Hazlewood but Rahul held firm to seal India's victory with his second six.

"We were at least 50-odd runs short," Cummins rued.

"It was going to be tough defending 200 on that wicket. Their spinners in particular made it tough out there."

Check out the scorecard on Flashscore

Mentions
CricketAustraliaIndiaICC World Cup
Related Articles
India captain Rohit Sharma wary of Australia's impressive World Cup record
Editors’ Picks: India begin home World Cup campaign before big Premier League showdown
India's obsession with cricket peaks with home World Cup
Show more
Cricket
David Warner beats Sachin Tendulkar's fastest 1,000 World Cup runs mark
Southee and Ferguson regain fitness but Williamson to miss Netherlands match
Batters give South Africa belief, but bowlers need to back them up
Milestone man Markram trusts basic instincts in record-breaking World Cup knock
Markram stars as record-setting South Africa defeat Sri Lanka at World Cup
Mehidy stars in both innings as Bangladesh overwhelm Afghanistan in World Cup opener
Pat Cummins expects Australia spinners to shine despite Adam Zampa scare
Wood warns England they cannot treat Stokes as a 'messiah' after crushing loss
Most Read
Arsenal v Man City preview: Last season's top two get reacquainted
Football Tracker: Arsenal seal statement win over Manchester City, Bayern thump Freiburg
Hack the Weekend: Manchester United, Atletico Madrid and Dortmund to be tested at home
Super-sub McTominay gives Manchester United stunning win against Brentford

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings