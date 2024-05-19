Faf du Plessis hails middle order as Bengaluru complete IPL playoff lineup

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. IPL
  4. Faf du Plessis hails middle order as Bengaluru complete IPL playoff lineup

Faf du Plessis hails middle order as Bengaluru complete IPL playoff lineup

Bengaluru secured their sixth victory on the trot
Bengaluru secured their sixth victory on the trotReuters
Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Faf du Plessis (39) showered praise on the team's middle order after they grabbed the final playoff spot in the Indian Premier League (IPL) following a stunning turnaround in the tournament.

A top-four finish looked like a distant dream for the star-studded squad after they succumbed to their sixth consecutive defeat of the season against table-topper Kolkata Knight Riders last month.

Bengaluru, chasing their maiden IPL title, staged a remarkable turnaround and Saturday's 27-run victory against defending champions Chennai Super Kings in a virtual playoff shootout was their sixth victory on the trot.

Du Plessis (54) and the league's leading scorer Virat Kohli (47) gave Bengaluru a strong start and their middle order followed suit to steer the team to a commanding 218-5 in their final group match.

Chennai managed 191-7 in reply in the rain-affected match as Bengaluru joined Kolkata, Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the playoff.

"It felt like a day-five Test match," du Plessis said explaining how difficult the pitch was to bat on after rain interrupted play.

"For me and Virat to just get through it and find a way somehow...and then in the back end to get a 200-score was unbelievable."

Middle order batters Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik and Glenn Maxwell produced breezy cameos to take Bengaluru past the 200-mark.

"That's been our last six games, hasn't it? Contributions from many batters with good intensity and good strike-rates," player-of-the-match du Plessis said.

"At the beginning of the season, we felt like we were a little slow and we wanted a bit more intent in our batting innings. And to have done that again is awesome."

Mentions
CricketIPLdu Plessis FafKohli ViratGreen CameronKarthik DineshMaxwell GlennPatidar RajatRoyal Challengers BengaluruChennai Super Kings
Related Articles
Mustafizur helps Chennai down Bangalore in IPL opener
Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Chennai Super Kings in IPL classic to seal play-off berth
Bengaluru down Delhi to win five in row and keep IPL playoff hopes alive
Show more
Cricket
England captain Buttler buoyed by return of 'superstar' Archer
Injured Black Caps Allen and Conway on course to make T20 World Cup
Sam Curran stars for Punjab as Rajasthan lose four in a row as playoffs loom
Gambhir backs Pant as India's first-choice wicketkeeper at T20 World Cup
Reigning champions Chennai beat Rajasthan to boost IPL playoff hopes
Kolkata Knight Riders down Mumbai Indians to confirm IPL playoff berth
Legendary England bowler Anderson to retire from Tests after Lord's match
Most Read
Oleksandr Usyk defeats Tyson Fury to become undisputed heavyweight champion
Bundesliga as it happened: Koln relegated from league, Bochum into relegation play-off
Roberto de Zerbi to leave Brighton at end of Premier League season
Iga Swiatek swats aside Aryna Sabalenka in emphatic style to win Italian Open

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings