De Kock finds peak form at World Cup ahead of 50-overs retirement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. ICC World Cup
  4. De Kock finds peak form at World Cup ahead of 50-overs retirement
De Kock finds peak form at World Cup ahead of 50-overs retirement
De Kock celebrates after reaching his century
De Kock celebrates after reaching his century
Reuters
Quinton de Kock (30) will retire from the 50-overs format after the Cricket World Cup but he looks to be going out at the peak of his powers after back-to-back centuries in India fuelled belief that South Africa can be trophy contenders.

The wicketkeeper-batsman struck 100 from 84 balls against Sri Lanka in their opener and followed that up with 109 from 106 versus Australia on Thursday to help his side to two thumping wins at the start of a campaign where many had written them off.

De Kock is bowled out by Australia's Glenn Maxwell
Reuters

"It was a great win for the boys, we assessed conditions well and played accordingly, stuck to our strengths and came out on top," De Kock said.

"They (the Australian bowlers) were potent up front, so we assessed our scoring options. We are pretty pleased with ourselves, but we are only two games in and anything can happen."

He retired from test cricket two years ago and will bow out of ODIs next month to focus on the lucrative global Twenty20 circuits, a format where he will remain eligible for South Africa with a T20 World Cup looming next year.

"I find it quite tiring," he said of ODI cricket this week.

"I think I'm pretty much the same whether retired or not retired. It's just a matter of working on one or two things and going out there and getting it done."

De Kock, who has scored 19 centuries in 147 ODI innings, said there was no secret behind his last two at the World Cup.

"I've just been working on one or two things in the Australian series (last month in South Africa) and now here in our preparations," he added.

South Africa will face the Netherlands in their third match at the World Cup in Dharamsala on Tuesday.

Mentions
Cricketde Kock QuintonSouth AfricaICC World Cup
Related Articles
Quinton de Kock ton guides South Africa to thumping victory over Australia
Updated
Clarke sounds World Cup warning for Australia after South Africa defeat
Australia's Marcus Stoinis in fray for crucial World Cup clash with South Africa
Show more
Cricket
Editors’ Picks: India prepare for astronomical rivalry, France face reigning champions
New Zealand's Williamson back for Bangladesh match but Southee misses out
Fans throng hospitals for overnight stay as India-Pakistan hysteria grips Ahmedabad
Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott sees progress despite second World Cup defeat
Net run-rate concern not a factor, says India's Bumrah after Afghanistan victory
Rohit Sharma century flattens Afghanistan as India romp to second win
Most Read
Brazil coach Diniz excited about Neymar and Vinicius combination
Five things to look out for as Euro 2024 qualifying kicks back into action
Albania coach Sylvinho eyes Euro qualification after dream start
Euro 2024 roundup: Turkey go top of Group D and close in on Euros after edging Croatia

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings