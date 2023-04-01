Australia's Marcus Stoinis in fray for crucial World Cup clash with South Africa

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. ICC World Cup
  4. Australia's Marcus Stoinis in fray for crucial World Cup clash with South Africa
Australia's Marcus Stoinis in fray for crucial World Cup clash with South Africa
Updated
Stoinis looks to have shaken off a hamstring injury
Stoinis looks to have shaken off a hamstring injury
Reuters
Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis (34) has shaken off a hamstring problem and is available for their World Cup meeting with South Africa on his familiar hunting ground of Lucknow, captain Pat Cummins said on Wednesday.

Stoinis was sore after Australia's first match of their 2-1 series defeat by India last month and skipped two warm-up games and the loss to the hosts in the World Cup, but Cummins said he will be looked at closely for Thursday's clash.

Stoinis plays for the Lucknow-based Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and knows the conditions well.

"He's fit so yeah, we'll announce a team tomorrow but it's a ground he knows pretty well," Cummins told reporters.

"I think chatting to him and a couple of other guys, it's probably in a bit of a different condition to what it is for the IPL. The wicket looks really good so yeah, he's someone we'll look at pretty closely."

Australia were dismissed for a below-par 199 in their first match, before suffering a six-wicket defeat by India in Chennai, but Cummins said he expects a high-scoring game in Lucknow.

"When it's a good wicket - which that looks like - most of the games have been 300 plus," Cummins said.

"I haven't had a look at it today, but last night it looked really good, really even. Maybe a bit of pace and bounce. We'll see how it is tomorrow."

Australia's specialist spinner Adam Zampa went wicketless in the last game and gave away 53 runs from eight overs but Cummins said critics should not look too deeply into his form.

"I thought he bowled okay but it's pretty hard defending 200 and trying to create something out of nothing. I'm sure he would be great out there," Cummins said.

"Again, if you have a bit more of a total to bowl to, he's one of our key guys."

Five-times champions Australia will be wary of South Africa, who made 428-5 in their opening win over Sri Lanka with three of their batsmen - Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram - smashing centuries.

The Proteas boast an enviable top-order but De Kock called for more consistency in World Cup matches.

"We're doing really well as a batting unit; we've worked really hard on our game the last couple of years. It's only one game into the World Cup, so it's hard to say how we're really going," De Kock said.

"Even though we've had it really well our last couple of games, it hasn't been over the course of years. It's only been a course over a month or a couple of months.

"So in order for us to be one of the best we need to be, we still need to be a bit more consistent especially in tight games like World Cups. That will determine actually how good we are."

Mentions
CricketICC World CupStoinis MarcusAustraliaSouth Africa
Related Articles
Australia's Marcus Stoinis doubtful for World Cup opener with hamstring issue
South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj bouncing back to World Cup after horror injury
Concussion substitute Labuschagne knocks out South Africa
Show more
Cricket
Chaotic start to Cricket World Cup deals a fresh blow for ODIs
Jasprit Bumrah shines to help hosts India restrict Afghanistan to 272-8
Updated
New Zealand's Kane Williamson and Tim Southee set to return against Bangladesh
Mohammad Rizwan soldiered on for Pakistan with 'magic' cramp fix
England happy to avoid injuries on difficult Dharamsala outfield
Rizwan, Shafique soar as Pakistan sink Sri Lanka with record World Cup chase
Updated
'Hungry' Dawid Malan out to silence critics and prove he belongs
India back Shreyas Iyer at four despite Chennai duck
England's Topley destroys Bangladesh after Malan's World Cup ton
Most Read
The Regista - Arsenal vs Man City tactical review: A game of central battles & long balls
Albania coach Sylvinho eyes Euro qualification after dream start
Belgium seek to beef up midfield with uncapped Royal Antwerp's Mandela Keita
AC Milan to sell Giroud goalkeeper shirts after his stint between the sticks

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings