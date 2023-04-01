Concussion substitute Labuschagne knocks out South Africa

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. ICC World Cup
  4. Concussion substitute Labuschagne knocks out South Africa
Concussion substitute Labuschagne knocks out South Africa
Labuschagne played a decisive innings for Australia
Labuschagne played a decisive innings for Australia
Reuters
Marnus Labuschagne (29) came on as a concussion substitute to steer Australia to a three-wicket win over South Africa in a one-day international on Thursday, leaving Australia’s selectors with thinking to do ahead of next month’s World Cup in India.

Labuschagne replaced Cameron Green, hit on the head by a rising delivery from Kagiso Rabada, and made a match-winning 80 not out to see Australia to their target after putting South Africa into bat and dismissing them for 222.

Australia, who secured victory with nine overs to spare, had been in serious trouble at 113-7 as they plundered early runs but also lost a steady stream of wickets.

Labuschagne was the first ever test concussion substitute at Lord's in the 2019 Ashes, when he replaced Steve Smith and made 59, and looked at ease when he took over from Green.

Labuschagne’s unbeaten 112-run eighth-wicket partnership with Ashton Agar guided Australia to victory in the first game of the five-match series and reminded the Australian selectors, who left him out of the World Cup squad, of his prowess.

Marnus Labuschagne and Ashton Agar celebrate after the match
Reuters

His innings squeezed the energy out of an excited home attack, who had early inroads as they looked to defend a modest total. Agar contributed 48 not out.

Earlier, South Africa captain Temba Bavuma finished on 114 not out to become only the second South African to carry his bat through an ODI innings.

Opener Quinton de Kock and big hitters Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller all failed to get going with the destructive Miller out second ball with an edge to wicketkeeper Alex Carey off Josh Hazelwood, who took 3-41.

All-rounder Marco Jansen helped Bavuma steady the innings in a 57-run sixth-wicket partnership before he was bowled by Hazelwood for 32.

The second ODI is also at Bloemfontein on Saturday.

Mentions
CricketSouth AfricaAustraliaLabuschagne MarnusICC World Cup
Related Articles
New Twenty20 skipper Mitchell Marsh backs debutants to shine for Australia
Australia want ODI series success over South Africa
South Africa look to balance last of their World Cup preparations
Show more
Cricket
Hard to disagree with players prioritising T20 leagues, says Stokes
Australia's Starc eyes return to IPL in 2024
Harry Brook added to England squad for New Zealand ODI series
Australia include injured quartet in ODI World Cup squad
New Zealand beat England to level T20I series 2-2
South Africa's Maharaj and Magala included in World Cup squad
KL Rahul in India's World Cup squad, Ashwin misses out
Most Read
Greek club Volos releases player after he gives away penalty
'A player is going to die', says Medvedev after win in brutal heat
Djokovic struggling to enjoy US Open due to stress
Alcaraz, Djokovic a class apart from chasing pack, says Zverev

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
+18

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings