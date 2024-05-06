Chennai's Ravindra Jadeja proves all-round value ahead of T20 World Cup

Ravindra Jadeja will be key from India at the World Cup
Ravindra Jadeja will be key from India at the World CupReuters
India will be counting on Ravindra Jadeja's (35) all-round brilliance in the T20 World Cup in June and the Chennai Super Kings player looks in fine fettle as he produced a match-winning performance in Sunday's Indian Premier League match against Punjab Kings.

Jadeja is India's premier spin-bowling all-rounder, apart from being a gun fielder, and will be expected to play a key role in the T20 showpiece in the United States and West Indies, where the ball is likely to turn.

Against Punjab in Dharamsala, Jadeja top-scored for Chennai with a breezy 43 and then returned to claim 3-20 to help the defending champions climb to third place after their sixth win in 11 matches.

"It was a day game, so the wicket was slow," man of the match Jadeja said of his batting approach in a low-scoring contest.

"We did well in the (batting) powerplay, but then we couldn't build partnerships. We wanted to build partnerships, so in the last four-five overs, we could score quickly."

With the ball, Jadeja dismissed Punjab's topscorer Prabhsimran Singh, skipper Sam Curran and Ashutosh Sharma as Chennai, having posted 167-9, restricted Punjab to 139-9.

It was the seventh time Jadeja bowled his full quota of four overs this season and Chennai have won five of those matches.

"During the powerplay, the wicket always looks flat but as the ball gets a little old, the ball doesn't come on to the bat," the left-arm spinner said of his bowling.

"We felt we were 15-20 runs short but we bowled well in the powerplay and middle overs, didn't bowl loose balls."

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday to top the points table though Rajasthan Royals, behind only on net run-rate, have played one match fewer.

