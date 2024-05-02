India unperturbed by Pandya's form and Kohli's strike rate ahead of World Cup

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. T20 World Cup
  4. India unperturbed by Pandya's form and Kohli's strike rate ahead of World Cup
India unperturbed by Pandya's form and Kohli's strike rate ahead of World Cup
Pandya and Kohli will be key players for India at the T20 World Cup
Pandya and Kohli will be key players for India at the T20 World CupAFP
India are not losing sleep over all-rounder Hardik Pandya's (30) form or batting stalwart Virat Kohli's (35) strike rate heading into the T20 World Cup in June, chief selector Ajit Agarkar said on Thursday.

Pandya, when fit and in form, is India's preferred seam-bowling all-rounder and has also been retained as vice-captain of the Rohit Sharma-led squad for the T20 showpiece co-hosted by the United States and West Indies.

Returning from an ankle injury suffered during the 50-overs World Cup last year, he has struggled with bat and ball in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Under his captaincy, five-times champions Mumbai Indians (MI) have slipped to ninth place in the 10-team league and will need a miracle to make the playoff.

"The good part is he's got through all the games for MI and we've got another month and a little bit till we play our first game," Agarkar told reporters in Mumbai.

"As long as he stays fit, we know what he brings, how much balance he gives the team.

"I don't think there's a replacement for the things that he can do as a cricketer, especially with the ball. He really gives Rohit the option to play different combinations.

"So his fitness for us is critical and so far, fortunately, he's gone okay in this IPL."

Unlike Pandya, Kohli has been consistent in the IPL with 500 runs so far this season and only Ruturaj Gaikwad (509) has scored more runs than the former India captain.

Many find Kohli's strike rate of 147.59 not impressive enough but Agarkar and Rohit laughed off that criticism.

"He's been in great form in the IPL, no concerns there at all," Agarkar said stressing the need for experience in a World Cup campaign.

"You've got to prepare knowing there's a gap (between the IPL and a World Cup). That's where experience does matter a lot."

"There's no point over-thinking it."

While the IPL provides a glimpse into the form and fitness of the players, Agarkar said performance in the league alone did not influence team selection.

With the ball likely to turn in West Indies, India have picked two specialist spinners - Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal - along with spin-bowling all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel.

"I wanted four spinners, three (specialist) seamers and Hardik as the fourth one," Rohit said.

"Based on the combination of our opponents, there's a good chance that Kuldeep and Chahal will play together..."

Inaugural champions India will begin their campaign against Ireland in New York on June 5th and also face arch-rivals Pakistan, the United States and Canada in Group A.

Mentions
CricketT20 World CupIPLPandya HardikKohli ViratMumbai IndiansIndia
Related Articles
Kohli unhappy with umpire after new full toss review method rules him out
Five-star Jasprit Bumrah wrecks RCB as Mumbai seal easy IPL win
Hyderabad post highest-ever IPL total to beat Mumbai by 31 runs
Show more
Cricket
T20 World Cup 'square' arrives in New York after trip from Florida
T20 World Cup a 'stepping stone' to building US cricket fanbase for Olympics
Smith and Fraser-McGurk left out of Australia's T20 World Cup squad
Rishabh Pant included in India's T20 World Cup squad but KL Rahul misses out
Paceman Jofra Archer recalled to England squad for T20 World Cup
South Africa pick Nortje and uncapped duo Rickelton and Baartman for T20 World Cup
Salt and Chakravarthy help Kolkata hammer Delhi in heatwave-hit IPL
Fraser-McGurk shines as Delhi down Mumbai in IPL, Rajasthan near playoffs
England's Bairstow makes case for T20 World Cup inclusion with IPL ton
Most Read
Ronnie O'Sullivan knocked out of World Championship by Stuart Bingham
O'Sullivan claims some referees have it in for him after Crucible defeat
Fullkrug fires Dortmund to first-leg win over PSG in Champions League semi-finals
Jones claims shock win over Trump to make World Championship semi-finals

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings