Lord's cricket ground to get 61 million pounds upgrade to two stands

Lord's hosting England in 2023
Lord's hosting England in 2023Reuters
The historic Lord's Cricket Ground will have its capacity raised by 1,100 as part of a 61.8 million pounds project to redevelop the Tavern and Allen stands.

Plans for the upgrades to the ground have been approved by the 18,000 members of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), a statement said on Thursday.

"The redevelopment of the Tavern and Allen stands will complete our stand development programme, in which we have modernised facilities at Lord's to continue to ensure the Ground remains a world-class venue for cricket," Robert Ebdon, MCC Estates Director, said.

The existing Allen Stand, dating back to the 1930s, will be demolished entirely, with the new structure having an extra tier, while the Tavern Stand will get a new cantilevered fourth floor seating level above the retained existing structure.

The MCC say the existing steel structure of the Tavern Stand will be retained in keeping with its sustainability commitments, saving 613 tonnes of CO2.

The new roof, designed by architects WilkinsonEyre, is inspired by the shape and ribbed construction of a series of upturned traditional slip cradles - the piece of equipment players use for catching practice.

Construction is expected to start in September at the end of the current season with completion in 2027. There will be pauses for the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

