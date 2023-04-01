Ferguson to return for New Zealand's clash with South Africa, Chapman, Williamson doubtful

Latham, who took over the captaincy when Williamson fractured his thumb during a match against Bangladesh this month, told reporters on Tuesday that the injured players' progress was being monitored on a day-to-day basis.
"We'll obviously get through hopefully a bit of work today and then we'll see how they pull up from a selection point of view," the wicketkeeper-captain said.
"Lockie went off in the last game with a bit of an Achilles' niggle, so fingers crossed he'll be fine for tomorrow."
Ferguson was injured during Saturday's high-scoring game against Australia which New Zealand lost by five runs, falling to fourth on the table. All-rounder Chapman missed the game due to a calf injury.
Replacing Chapman, Neesham produced a gutsy half-century to nearly pull off an improbable victory.
"We've got a few guys to get through a few fitness tests and I guess once we train, we'll have a clearer idea of what the 11 looks like," Latham said.
"So fingers crossed, all those guys can get through a bit of work today at training and be ready to go tomorrow."
The Black Caps face in-form South Africa who have climbed to second in the table with three straight wins.