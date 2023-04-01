'It's over': England coach Mott throws in towel on World Cup hopes after Sri Lanka loss

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. ICC World Cup
  4. 'It's over': England coach Mott throws in towel on World Cup hopes after Sri Lanka loss
'It's over': England coach Mott throws in towel on World Cup hopes after Sri Lanka loss
A dejected England side leave the pitch in Bengaluru after being defeated Sri Lanka
A dejected England side leave the pitch in Bengaluru after being defeated Sri Lanka
Reuters
England's hopes of retaining their World Cup crown are over and they will be playing for pride in the rest of the tournament, coach Matthew Mott (50) said after Thursday's humbling eight-wicket defeat by Sri Lanka left the holders ninth in the standings.

England are staring at a group stage exit after they were bowled out for 156 in the first innings in a low-scoring contest, falling to their fourth defeat in five matches.

The only team below them is the Netherlands, the sole non-test playing nation at the 10-team World Cup.

Although England are still mathematically in the running, with skipper Jos Buttler (33) saying they "need a few miracles" to win their remaining games, their chances of finishing in the top four are slim and Mott said they were resigned to their fate.

"It's over now, I think. I'm not a mathematician, but with our net rate and too many teams who are going to take games off each other, we have to come to terms with that from now we're playing for a lot of pride," Mott told the BBC.

"We've got a lot to do there, we feel like we've let our fans down, our families and supporters and everyone in that dressing room. We haven't put our best foot forward and in professional sport that's what you're judged on.

"We have to use this in a really positive way, I've been part of teams that have won and part of teams that have lost. But when you lose like this, it has to sting and has to hurt, but something good has to come out of it."

Mott did not want to say if it was the end of an era for their ODI team but he admitted it was a missed opportunity after winning the T20 World Cup last year.

"For us, every time you play a World Cup you know it could be your last... they don't come along very often," Mott added.

"In the last 12 to 18 months we've done well in the T20 World Cup and we've bombed out here. We need to get better.

"A T20 World Cup is the next thing on the agenda (in June 2024), from an ICC events point of view. We need to make sure we do our best preparation and hopefully we put in a much better performance."

Mentions
CricketButtler JosephEnglandNetherlandsICC World Cup
Related Articles
Jos Buttler shocked by England's World Cup slide after latest loss
England captain Jos Buttler left to rue toss decision in huge South Africa defeat
Buttler backs England to bounce back from stuttering start against South Africa
Show more
Cricket
Pakistan's World Cup batting woes hampering team, says team director Arthur
Markram fires again as South Africa edge Pakistan in World Cup thriller
Pat Cummins hails 'rare' Mitchell Starc talent for World Cup wicket record
Sri Lanka heap more World Cup misery on struggling England with big win
South Africa aiming to ditch 'choker' tag at World Cup, says Bavuma
Underperforming Pakistan eyeing win streak at World Cup, says Shadab
Australia's Glenn Maxwell puts on 'Big Show' with incendiary hundred in Netherlands win
Australia drub the Dutch after Glenn Maxwell mayhem
Most Read
Who's Missing: Jesus ruled out in blow for Arsenal, Tonali suspension begins
Europa League roundup: Roma ease past Slavia Prague thanks to Lukaku and Bove
UCL Team of the Week: Unusual Old Trafford heroes and Barca's continuous source of talent
Last two Scudetto winners come face to face as Napoli host AC Milan

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings