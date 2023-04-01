KL Rahul in India's World Cup squad, Ashwin misses out

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. ICC World Cup
  4. KL Rahul in India's World Cup squad, Ashwin misses out
KL Rahul in India's World Cup squad, Ashwin misses out
KL Rahul is in the World Cup squad
KL Rahul is in the World Cup squad
Reuters
India have recalled a fit-again KL Rahul (31) for their home World Cup later this year but off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (36) is not in the 15-man squad, which did not contain any real surprises.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rahul has not played competitively since May after suffering a thigh injury but is due to join the team in Sri Lanka for the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup.

Ishan Kishan, who has smashed a fifty in his last four one-day internationals, leads the race for the wicketkeeper's spot partly because of the left-handed variety he brings.

"It's a good headache to have, isn't it?" chief selector Ajit Agarkar told reporters in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.

"Ishan played a lovely innings (in the Asia Cup), can open the innings... KL's one-day record is fantastic.

"So when he comes, there will be conversations but you at least have two options now."

Kuldeep Yadav is the lone frontline wrist-spinner in the Rohit Sharma-led squad, which contains spin all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel.

Ashwin, who remains India's preferred spinner in test cricket, was not accommodated though.

"Both give us depth in batting," Agarkar said of Jadeja and Patel.

"In 50 overs cricket, perhaps you would ideally want an off-spinner but this gives us the best balance."

Rohit was happy with the depth in his squad but demanded more contribution from India's tailenders.

"We found this lacking in our team for the last few years, so we wanted to make sure that we get that batting depth somehow."

"It's not just to come out and bowl out the opposition but it's also to contribute with the bat, and it can make a huge difference."

Twice champions India, who lost in the semi-finals in 2019, begin their World Cup campaign with an October 8th contest against Australia in Chennai.

India squad:

Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav

Mentions
CricketICC World CupAshwin RavichandranKishan IshanIndiaRahul Lokesh
Related Articles
India overcome dropped catches to thump Nepal in Asia Cup
KL Rahul to miss India's early Asia Cup matches as he recovers from injury
Fit-again Iyer and Rahul back in India squad for Asia Cup
Show more
Cricket
South Africa's Maharaj and Magala included in World Cup squad
New Zealand's Williamson hoping to be fit for World Cup opener
Williamson set to captain NZ in World Cup
Edgbaston's Go Green game points way to sustainable future
Australia's Marsh stakes claim for opening role at World Cup
New Zealand steam roll England in third T20I
Head leads Australia to T20 series sweep of South Africa
Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak dies aged 49
Most Read
Sabalenka looks for US Open progress with top ranking in the bag
Drained Swiatek eyes reset after US Open shock
Weekend highlights: Historic Haaland, celebs flock for Messi
Team of the Week: Ronaldo and Haaland show class again

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
+18

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings