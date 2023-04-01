India overcome dropped catches to thump Nepal in Asia Cup

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. Asia Cup ODI
  4. India overcome dropped catches to thump Nepal in Asia Cup
India overcome dropped catches to thump Nepal in Asia Cup
Rohit Sharma hit 74 in India's successful run chase against Nepal
Rohit Sharma hit 74 in India's successful run chase against Nepal
Reuters
India shook off some sloppy fielding and fired with the bat to comprehensively beat Nepal in a rain-shortened Asia Cup match in Pallekele on Monday as they joined arch-rivals Pakistan in the Super Four stage from Group A.

Chasing a revised target of 145 in 23 overs following a long rain interruption, India romped to a 10-wicket victory under the Duckworth-Lewis method as Skipper Rohit Sharma and fellow opener Shubman Gill got them across the line with 17 balls left.

Rohit was not out on 74 after smashing six fours and five sixes, while Gill made an unbeaten 67.

India had earlier let Nepal off the hook after opting to bowl as Shreyas Iyer dropped Kushal Bhurtel in the opening over and Virat Kohli made a mess of another chance in the next to hand Aasif Sheikh a lifeline.

Bhurtel got another reprieve when wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan put down a simple catch off Mohammed Shami, but fell to Shardul Thakur for 38 while Sheikh scored 58 - his 10th half-century in one-day international cricket.

But Ravindra Jadeja (3-40) tore through the middle-order and Mohammed Siraj (3-61) also got in on the act before rain briefly halted play at 178-6. Nepal then rode on Sompal Kami's 48 lower down the order to finish with 230 in 48.2 overs.

More rain followed after India began their chase, prompting match officials to revise the target after a lengthy delay.

India advance to the next stage of the tournament with three points after their meeting with Pakistan at the same stadium was washed out on Saturday.

The south Asian neighbours, who only face off in multi-team tournaments due to soured political relations, are set to clash again in the next stage at the weekend.

Check out the full scorecard with Flashscore.

Mentions
CricketIndiaNepalGill ShubmanPakistanSharma RohitBhurtel KushalSheikh AasifIyer ShreyasKohli ViratJadeja RavindraKami SompalKishan IshanShami MohammedSiraj MohammedThakur ShardulAsia Cup ODI
Related Articles
India flaunt bench strength with ODI series thrasing in West Indies to seal series win
After pummelling Nepal, Babar says Pakistan are ready for India
KL Rahul to miss India's early Asia Cup matches as he recovers from injury
Show more
Cricket
Williamson set to captain NZ in World Cup
Edgbaston's Go Green game points way to sustainable future
Australia's Marsh stakes claim for opening role at World Cup
New Zealand steam roll England in third T20I
Head leads Australia to T20 series sweep of South Africa
Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak dies aged 49
India & Pakistan's Asia Cup blockbuster ends in washout
Ferguson to lead second-string NZ in ODIs in Bangladesh
Debutant Atkinson helps England to T20 victory over New Zealand
Most Read
Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla postponed due to flood risk
Drained Swiatek eyes reset after US Open shock
United manager Ten Hag fumes after stoppage-time loss to Arsenal
Who's missing? Virgil van Dijk begins suspension

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
+18

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings