Mott: England lacking confidence, must get on the front foot at World Cup

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. ICC World Cup
  4. Mott: England lacking confidence, must get on the front foot at World Cup
Mott: England lacking confidence, must get on the front foot at World Cup
England head coach Matthew Mott during practice
England head coach Matthew Mott during practice
Reuters
England cannot be faulted for effort at the World Cup but the team are lacking confidence and must start imposing themselves on the opposition, coach Matthew Mott said, after the defending champions lost two of their first three matches in India.

England world were thrashed by New Zealand in their opener before getting their campaign on track with a win over Bangladesh. They were then stunned by Afghanistan, however, and sit fifth in the standings with only the top four advancing to the semi-finals.

Mott said it was "nowhere near the start" they were hoping for but with six games to play in the group they are not panicking yet.

"The effort is important and I think that's there, the boys are trying really hard," Mott told reporters on Tuesday.

"But we're probably missing that confidence to puff your chest out, go out there and really take the game on, which this team has been renowned for over a long period of time. You don't lose your ability overnight, but you can lose your confidence.

"We pride ourselves on putting the opposition under pressure and on reflection we've been the reactive team in those two games, we need to turn that around really quickly."

England have been playing without Ben Stokes as the all-rounder nurses an injury and Mott said the 32-year-old, who he described as their "spiritual leader", could return for their next game against South Africa on Saturday.

"He certainly spoke really well the other day and spoke about that need to really assert ourselves," Mott added.

"I talked about the plan going forward for the next few days and then Stokesy came in on the back of that and just really reinforced what was a great message.

"I think it went down well, it brought us back to controlling what we can control really."

Mentions
CricketEnglandICC World Cup
Related Articles
Adil Rashid backs England to bounce back from shock Afghanistan loss
Win over defending champions England can kick-start Afghanistan cricket, says Trott
Buttler demands England show character after huge Afghanistan setback
Show more
Cricket
South Africa let standards slip and pay the price against the Netherlands
Netherlands captain Edwards credits 'total cricket' for win over South Africa
Plucky Netherlands stun high-flying South Africa in World Cup
Updated
New Zealand must to adapt to pitch as Afghans claim 'home advantage' says captain Latham
Sri Lanka lifts ban on Danushka Gunathilaka after being cleared of sexual assault
Australia relieved as captain Pat Cummins finds form against Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka left with regrets after squandering strong start, says Nissanka
Adam Zampa braves back spasms to reignite Australia's stuttering campaign
Most Read
USA need more friendlies with leading teams, says head coach Berhalter
Gunman killed after Sweden and Belgium's Euro tie cancelled as two Swedes shot dead
Kazakhstan boost slim qualification hopes with late winner in Finland
South Africa success comes on the back of lessons learnt in France last year, says Erasmus

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings