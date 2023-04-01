Buttler demands England show character after huge Afghanistan setback

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. ICC World Cup
  4. Buttler demands England show character after huge Afghanistan setback
Buttler demands England show character after huge Afghanistan setback
England's Jos Buttler walks after losing his wicket, bowled out by Afghanistan's Naveen-Ul-Haq
England's Jos Buttler walks after losing his wicket, bowled out by Afghanistan's Naveen-Ul-Haq
Reuters
England captain Jos Buttler (33) has called on his players to show resilience and character in the wake of a stunning loss to Afghanistan that has put their World Cup title defence on shaky ground.

England are fifth in the group standings with one win from three matches after the 69-run defeat, having been thrashed by New Zealand in their opening match. The top four at the end of the round robin phase advance to the semi-finals.

Buttler said the Afghanistan result was a "big setback".

"Before the tournament started we had a different idea of how the first three games would pan out," he said.

"We’ve got to show a lot of character, a lot of resilience within the team and most of all a lot of belief.

"There are a lot of excellent players in there and we haven’t played well enough today, but we must keep that belief."

Winners of the T20 World Cup in Australia last year, England hold both the global white-ball trophies but have yet to impress in the subcontinent.

Buttler conceded the England brain trust had misread the pitch and the conditions, retaining an extra seamer after seeing India beat Afghanistan at the same Arun Jaitley Stadium last week with a similar attack.

"Obviously India went with the extra seamer as well and we thought the wicket would play similarly and maybe the dew would come in in the second half," he added.

"The conditions didn’t play quite as we thought they would ... The wicket didn’t play exactly how we thought it would play and the dew didn’t come in as much as we thought as well."

Chris Woakes's struggles continued, the seamer conceding more than 10 runs an over and sending his first ball down the leg-side and through wicketkeeper Buttler for five wides.

Buttler said Woakes had not bowled at the level he was capable of but would not be drawn on potential selection changes ahead of their next match against undefeated South Africa.

"We’ll let tonight sink in and work out where we need to go from there," he said.

Mentions
CricketICC World CupButtler JosephEngland
Related Articles
England happy to avoid injuries on difficult Dharamsala outfield
Dharamsala outfield not ideal for World Cup, says England captain Jos Buttler
England not over-reliant on Ben Stokes, says captain Jos Buttler
Show more
Cricket
Win over defending champions England can kick-start Afghanistan cricket, says Trott
Afghanistan stun champions England in seismic shock at Cricket World Cup
Updated
Mendis happy to take over as Sri Lanka captain with Shanaka ruled out of World Cup
Australia's Head resumes batting after fracture, eyes return at World Cup
Winless Australia struggling to read World Cup wickets, says captain Cummins
'Timid' Pakistan search for ways to revive World Cup campaign following India defeat
Rohit praises India's versatile bowling, Pakistan coach Arthur hurt by absence of fans
Clinical India retain perfect World Cup record vs Pakistan with crushing victory
Afghanistan coach Jonathon Trott believes they can spring England upset
Most Read
Lamine Yamal - Barcelona's new hero and the next big star of world football
Meeting with Spain special for Odegaard, who went 'through a lot at Real Madrid'
Euro 2024 roundup: Spain claim win needed to secure qualification as Norway miss out
Hubert Hurkacz beats Andrey Rublev to win Shanghai Masters in thriller

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings