Football Tracker: Champions Inter behind to Sassuolo as Atletico Madrid lead Mallorca

The season is drawing ever closer to its climax, with league titles to be won, European competition to qualify for and relegation battles to survive all across Europe. The Football Tracker is back for another weekend to keep you updated with everything everywhere all at once.

Saturday, May 4th

20:42 CET - Elsewhere Manchester City have made light work of Wolves as they look to reclaim the Premier League title. Erling Haaland was the star of the day as he returned to form at an ominous time for Arsenal with four goals.

Man City - Wolves match stats Flashscore

20:32 CET - REAL MADRID ARE CHAMPIONS OF SPAIN AFTER GIRONA COME FROM BEHIND TO BARCELONA.

It is somewhat fitting that it's last season's title winners Barcelona who have confirmed rivals Real Madrid as the new champions after losing to Girona who themselves leapfrog Barcelona into second place.

It was an incredible second-half comeback from Girona which included two goals in two minutes to give them the lead before Portu scored his second of the game with a sensational volley to confirm the win.

19:57 CET - Monza and Lazio have played out a thrilling 2-2 draw in Serie A, with Igor Tudor's side missing the chance to move into the top six.

19:32 CET - A first-half hat-trick from Erling Haaland (23) has given Manchester City a commanding 3-0 lead at the break against Wolves. Meanwhile, over in Spain, Barcelona are 2-1 up on Girona, as Xavi's men look to delay Real Madrid's title celebrations.

First half stats Flashscore

18:58 CET - Monaco have moved five points clear in second in Ligue 1 after an emphatic 4-1 win at home to Clermont. Wissam Ben Yedder (33) scored a brace for the hosts, with Takumi Minamino (29) and Breel Embolo (27) also getting their names on the scoresheet.

18:16 CET - Real Madrid are on the brink of the LaLiga title after a routine 3-0 victory over Cadiz. Anything other than a Barcelona win against Girona this evening (18:30 CET) will hand the trophy to Carlo Ancelotti's side.

Top of LaLiga Flashscore

18:02 CET - Having seen Arsenal move four points clear at the Premier League summit earlier today, Manchester City will need to respond against Wolves this evening. That match kicks off in just under 30 minutes.

Team lineups Flashscore

17:58 CET - Nottingham Forest have secured a vital three points in their pursuit of Premier League survival after coming from behind to win at Sheffield United. Elsewhere, Newcastle moved up to sixth with a resounding win against Burnley, while Brentford and Fulham played out a goalless stalemate.

17:36 CET - Stuttgart's superb season in the Bundesliga continues to go from strength to strength after a 3-1 victory over second-placed Bayern Munich. There were also wins for Dortmund, Wolfsburg and Werder Bremen this afternoon.

Match stats Flashscore

16:53 CET - It's been a blistering first half for Newcastle at Burnley, with Eddie Howe's men three goals to the good at half-time. Elsewhere, it's goalless between Brentford and Fulham, while Nottingham Forest have fought back to draw level against Sheffield United.

16:25 CET - Here are the half-time scores in this afternoon's Bundesliga matches, with Stuttgart and Bayern level at 1-1 and Dortmund coasting against Augsburg.

Latest scores in Bundesliga Flashscore

15:42 CET - Real Madrid will be looking to take a giant step towards the LaLiga title in half an hour, when they come up against Cadiz at the Bernabeu.

LaLiga table Flashscore

15:29 CET - They were made to sweat a little bit in the second half, but in the end, Arsenal claimed yet another impressive win, beating Bournemouth 3-0 to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League to four points. It was overall a great performance from the Gunners against an in-form team, with goals from Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard and Declan Rice. Over to you Manchester City...

Match stats StatsPerform

15:26 CET - Amazing scenes in the Championship! Ipswich, who haven't been in the Premier League since 2002, are back in the top division, defeating Huddersfield 2-0 to secure their place amongst the elites! Kieran McKenna has done an utterly amazing job, pipping Leeds to second.

Leeds will have to settle for a place in the play-offs, while West Brom won convincingly to seal their spot in the play-offs too.

However, at the bottom of the table, Birmingham and Huddersfield have been relegated, while Plymouth have survived by the skin of their teeth.

15:03 CET - Arsenal lead Bournemouth by two goals to nil now, and in around an hour, the afternoon games in England will kick off.

Brentford vs Fulham

Burnley vs Newcastle

Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest

14:41 CET - In around 50 minutes time, the afternoon fixtures in the Bundesliga get underway, with Bayern Munich, Stuttgart and Borussia Dortmund all in action.

Bundesliga fixtures Flashscore

14:23 CET - We've reached the halfway stage at the Emirates Stadium, and it's Arsenal who deservedly lead Bournemouth thanks to a penalty from Bukayo Saka - his 20th goal of the season.

First half stats Flashscore

13:30 CET - Real Sociedad will be looking to consolidate their place in the LaLiga top-six when they host mid-table Las Palmas this aftenoon. You can follow that one from 14:00 CET here.

12:48 CET - It's the final day of the Championship season with all 24 teams in action at 13:30 CET. Ipswich need just a point in their match against Huddersfield to seal automatic promotion to the Premier League, while there are also thrilling battles for the play-off spots and at the bottom of the table to avoid relegation.

Championship table Flashscore

12:36 CET - Our first match of the day comes in the Premier League, with league leaders Arsenal hosting Bournemouth. A win would see Mikel Arteta's men move four points clear of Manchester City at the summit, albeit having played two more games.

Team lineups Flashscore

10:00 CET - Good morning and welcome back to our Football Tracker on what promises to be a thrilling day of action across Europe!

Premier League title challengers Arsenal and Manchester City take on Bournemouth and Wolves respectively, while Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Barcelona are among the other sides involved.

Friday, May 3rd

23:03 CET - Luton missed a huge chance to climb out of the relegation zone, drawing 1-1 with Everton at home in the Premier League.

Premier League table Flashscore

22:57 CET - 9-man Athletic Club have closed the gap on Atletico Madrid in fourth with a 2-0 win over Getafe in LaLiga.

LaLiga table Flashscore

22:38 CET - Torino and Bologna played out a drab 0-0 draw in Serie A, with the latter aiming to close in on a place in Europe for the first time in 22 years.

22:24 CET - A late Andrej Kramaric (32) goal salvaged a 1-1 draw for Hoffenheim against 10-man Leipzig in the Bundesliga.

Bundesliga table Flashscore

20:10 CET - Luton vs Everton, Lens vs Lorient and Getafe vs Athletic Club all kick off in around 50 minutes, with plenty to play for at both ends of the table in England France and Spain.

20:03 CET - Over in Italy, high-flying Bologna travel to Torino looking to consolidate their place in the Serie A top-five and secure Champions League football for next season.

Team lineups Flashscore

19:34 CET - There is far less pressure on fourth-place Leipzig in their quest to qualify for the Champions League, as fifth in the Bundesliga will now be enough for that. However, Hoffenheim will have their eyes firmly on a Conference League spot, as they sit just one point off Freiburg in seventh.

18:10 CET - Normally, Fridays are calm and collected ahead of the start of a footballing weekend. However, today is not the case, with SIX games across England, France, Germany, Spain and Italy.

In an hour, Toulouse face Montpellier, before Hoffenheim take on Leipzig at 20:30 CET. 15 minutes after that, Torino play Bologna, while three games all kick off at 21:00 CET.

Luton and Everton go head-to-head in the Premier League, Lens battle it out with Lorient, and high-flying Athletic Bilbao head to Getafe.

Get yourselves strapped in!