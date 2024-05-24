France's leading goalscorer Giroud to retire from international football after Euro 2024

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Euro
  4. France's leading goalscorer Giroud to retire from international football after Euro 2024

France's leading goalscorer Giroud to retire from international football after Euro 2024

Giroud is coming to the end of his career
Giroud is coming to the end of his careerReuters
France striker Olivier Giroud (37) intends to retire from international football after next month's European Championship, saying he wants to make sure he does not play "one season too many".

Giroud, who left AC Milan to join Major League Soccer side Los Angeles FC earlier this month, has made 131 appearances for France and was a key part of their World Cup-winning squad in 2018.

With 57 goals, the 37-year-old is the men's national team's all-time leading goalscorer, having overtaken Thierry Henry during the 2022 World Cup.

"To be honest, this will be my last competition with Les Bleus. Obviously, I'm going to miss it a lot," Giroud told L'Equipe in an interview published on Thursday.

"But I think the French team will be over after the Euro. We need to make way for the youngsters. You also have to be careful not to have one season too many. You have to find the right balance...

"I've always said that I was going to stop when my body asked me to. I think I've got two good years left. But as far as the French team is concerned, I think that'll be the end of it."

France, who were knocked out by Switzerland in the last 16 of Euro 2020, last lifted the trophy in 2000. They will face Austria in their Euros group stage opening game on June 17, before taking on the Netherlands and Poland.

Asked if he had any objectives for the European Championship, Giroud said: "No, I really don't.

"It's really the desire to go as far as possible in the competition with this generation that drives me.

"If I win, then apart from the Premier League, which is very difficult to win, I could say I've won everything... After that, I've heard a lot about the 60-goal mark for the national team. We're watching, but it's not an obsession."

Mentions
FootballEuroGiroud OlivierFranceAC MilanLos Angeles FC
Related Articles
Veteran Olivier Giroud a coup on and off pitch for Los Angeles FC
Olivier Giroud reaches agreement to join MLS side Los Angeles FC in summer
Aurelien Tchouameni admits Germany defeat a wake-up call for France
Show more
Football
AC Milan announce the departure of manager Stefano Pioli
Girona aim to end season on a high as Dovbyk eyes to finish it as LaLiga's top scorer
Italian coach Claudio Ranieri retires after 37 years in management
Costa Rica goalkeeper Keylor Navas announces international retirement
More history beckons Manchester City as ailing United stand in their way
Editors' Picks: Huge Wembley showdowns, Monaco Grand Prix and Roland Garros begins in style
Fiorentina secure European football after scoring last-gasp winner against Cagliari
Second-tier Dusseldorf smash Bochum to stand on verge of promotion to Bundesliga
EXCLUSIVE: Solomon Kwambe says Ademola Lookman deserves to be African Player of the Year
Most Read
Rafael Nadal to face Alexander Zverev in blockbuster opening match of farewell French Open
Jessica Pegula withdraws from French Open to focus on recovery
Luke Littler crowned Premier League champion after thrilling final win
West Ham's Lucas Paqueta charged over alleged breaches of betting rules

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings