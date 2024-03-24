Aurelien Tchouameni admits Germany defeat a wake-up call for France

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Euro
  4. Aurelien Tchouameni admits Germany defeat a wake-up call for France
Aurelien Tchouameni admits Germany defeat a wake-up call for France
France are next in action on Tuesday
France are next in action on Tuesday
AFP
France were completely outclassed by Germany in their 2-0 defeat on Saturday and should treat the loss as a wake-up call ahead of the European Championship, midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni (24) said.

Florian Wirtz scored Germany's fastest international goal after seven seconds before the Euro 2024 hosts doubled their lead early in the second half through Kai Havertz to earn victory in the Lyon friendly.

"I think we were outclassed in every department," Tchouameni told French TV network TF1.

"We couldn't put our game plan in place. We came up against a great team. We need to do better, individually and collectively.

"It's a wake-up call, but there's no need to overreact either. We are aware of and confident in our qualities."

Striker Olivier Giroud said France could make no excuses for the defeat, telling L'Equipe: "We started the game badly, they caught us cold, we were slow to react and we didn't score at our best.

"In midfield, they tended to find their players between the lines. It's a reminder that you need to be in the thick of things from the start and for 90 minutes."

France next face Chile in a friendly at the Stade Velodrome on Tuesday.

Euro 2024 runs from June 14 to July 14.

Mentions
FootballEuroTchouameni AurelienGiroud OlivierFranceGermany
Related Articles
Mbappe expects future to be decided before Euros, wants to represent France in Olympics
Revamped strike force good for the team, says Germany forward Fullkrug
Liverpool's Konate returns to France squad despite injury, Disasi dropped
Show more
Football
Gerardo Martino fury after Messi-less Miami thrashed by New York Red Bulls
Austria and Germany score two of the fastest international goals in history
Brazil manager Dorival Junior savours 'special' debut win against England
Sven-Goran Eriksson fulfils lifelong dream by managing Liverpool in charity game
Gareth Southgate sees 'good performances' despite England's defeat
Canada beat Trinidad and Tobago to secure Copa America berth
Fast-starting Germany show signs of improvement with encouraging win over France
England's long unbeaten Wembley streak ended by Endrick and Brazil
Denmark and Switzerland draw blanks in feisty stalemate
Most Read
Brazil boss break silence on 'shameful' Robinho and Alves rape cases
England's long unbeaten Wembley streak ended by Endrick and Brazil
Fast-starting Germany show signs of improvement with encouraging win over France
Russia cancels Paraguay friendly following Moscow shooting attack

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings