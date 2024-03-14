Liverpool's Konate returns to France squad despite injury, Disasi dropped

Ibrahima Konate hasn't featured for Liverpool since the beginning of March
Reuters
Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate (24) has returned to the France squad for this month's friendlies against Germany and Chile despite injury, while Chelsea's Axel Disasi (26) has been left out of the 23-man list announced on Thursday.

Konate suffered a muscle injury earlier this month and has not featured for his Premier League club since March 7th.

He had to pull out of the France squad for November's Euro 2024 qualifiers against Gibraltar and Greece due to an injury, with Disasi replacing him in the squad.

Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot (28) has also been called up by manager Didier Deschamps despite being out with a foot injury since last month.

Winger and attacking midfielder Moussa Diaby (24), who has made 28 Premier League appearances for Aston Villa this season, has received his first call-up since March 2023.

France will host Germany in Lyon on March 23rd, before facing Chile in Marseille three days later.

France squad

Goalkeepers: Alphonse Areola (West Ham United), Mike Maignan (AC Milan), Brice Samba (RC Lens)

Defenders: Jonathan Clauss (Marseille), Lucas Hernandez (Paris St Germain), Theo Hernandez (AC Milan), Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool), Jules Kounde (Barcelona), Benjamin Pavard (Inter Milan), William Saliba (Arsenal), Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich)

Midfielders: Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid), Youssouf Fofana (AS Monaco), Adrien Rabiot (Juventus), Aurelien Tchouameni (Real Madrid), Warren Zaire-Emery (PSG)

Forwards: Ousmane Dembele (PSG), Moussa Diaby (Aston Villa), Olivier Giroud (AC Milan), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid), Randal Kolo Muani (PSG), Kylian Mbappe (PSG), Marcus Thuram (Inter Milan)

