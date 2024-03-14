Nagelsmann names six newcomers in Germany squad for France and Netherlands friendlies

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Euro
  4. Nagelsmann names six newcomers in Germany squad for France and Netherlands friendlies
Nagelsmann names six newcomers in Germany squad for France and Netherlands friendlies
Aleksander Pavlovic has been in hot form for Bayern Munich
Aleksander Pavlovic has been in hot form for Bayern Munich
Reuters
Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann (36) named six newcomers, including Bayern Munich teenager Aleksandar Pavlovic (19), for their friendly internationals against France and Netherlands later this month in his last tests before Euro 2024 on home soil.

Nagelsmann also decided not to select Bayern Munich's Leon Goretzka and Serge Gnabry as well as Borussia Dortmund's Mats Hummels. Instead he opted for in-form Pavlovic who has played an outstanding season as a defensive midfielder.

VfB Stuttgart's sensational Bundesliga campaign did not go unnoticed with Waldemar Anton, Maximilian Mittelstadt and Deniz Undav also earning their first call-ups.

Hoffenheim's Maximilian Beier and Heidenheim's Jan-Niklas Beste complete the list of newcomers.

The team also includes Real Madrid's veteran midfielder Toni Kroos, who announced his international comeback recently, and goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, returning after his long injury absence following a broken leg in December 2022.

Nagelsmann who took over following the sacking of Hansi Flick in September, has had a mixed start with a win and a draw during a US trip in October followed by two straight losses in Austria and at home against Turkey in November.

There is now mounting pressure in Germany for Nagelsmann and his team to start delivering with the Euros less than 100 days away.

"After the Turkey game we knew things had to change. After the recent results which were not good we discussed how big a change we need to make," Nagelsmann told a press conference.

"We wanted to see some players with a different profile. The door is not shut for anyone," he said.

Germany travel to France on March 23rd before hosting Netherlands three days later in their last scheduled matches before the tournament in June.

The Germans kick off the Euros against Scotland on June 14th. and also face Hungary and Switzerland in Group A.

Mentions
FootballBrandt JulianPavlovic AleksandarAnton WaldemarBeier MaximilianBeste Jan-NiklasGnabry SergeGoretzka LeonHummels MatsUndav DenizKroos ToniFranceGermanyNetherlandsAustriaTurkeyBayern MunichHungaryScotlandSwitzerlandDortmundHeidenheimHoffenheimReal MadridVfB StuttgartMittelstadt MaximilianEuroNeuer Manuel
Related Articles
2024 European Championships: Everything you need to know about fixtures and dates
Toni Kroos announces surprise Germany comeback for Euro 2024 on home soil
'No hiding' for faltering Bayern as leaders Leverkusen threaten to pull away
Show more
Football
Gareth Southgate says Arsenal's Ben White 'ruled himself out of England contention'
Liverpool's Konate returns to France squad despite injury, Disasi dropped
Atletico and Barcelona shift focus to LaLiga clash after European heroics
Jarrad Branthwaite, Ivan Toney and Joe Gomez included in latest England squad
Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig locked in battle for top four Bundesliga finish
EXCLUSIVE: Lee Dixon praises Arsenal's full-backs and improvement of Rice in title tilt
Belgium coach Tedesco extends contract as De Bruyne to miss England friendly
UCL Team of the Week: Atletico heroes deliver on big night, Kobel flawless for Dortmund
Germany's RTL looking into Bundesliga broadcasting rights, CEO says
Most Read
Bayer Leverkusen and West Ham need results to progress in Europa League
David Raya's penalty heroics end debate over Arsenal's number one goalkeeper spot
Navarro stuns second seed Sabalenka at Indian Wells, Gauff cruises past Mertens
Wes Brown admits Man Utd must improve against Liverpool in crunch FA Cup quarter-final

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings