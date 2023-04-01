England not over-reliant on Ben Stokes, says captain Jos Buttler

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. ICC World Cup
  4. England not over-reliant on Ben Stokes, says captain Jos Buttler
England not over-reliant on Ben Stokes, says captain Jos Buttler
Buttler in action with England
Buttler in action with England
Reuters
Captain Jos Buttler (33) said England are not over-reliant on Ben Stokes (32) and that their nine-wicket thrashing by New Zealand in their World Cup opener was not down to the all-rounder's absence.

Stokes played a key role in England's 2019 ODI World Cup triumph, named Man of the Match in the final at Lord's, and was their top scorer in the final of the Twenty20 edition last year when they defeated Pakistan.

He came out of ODI retirement in August but is only playing as a batter in the 50-overs format.

His record-breaking 182 against New Zealand at the Oval last month justified his recall but a minor hip injury kept him out of Thursday's match which New Zealand won with 13.4 overs to spare.

Stokes played a key role in England's 2019 ODI World Cup triumph
Reuters

"I think Ben's a top player but we've got many top players," Buttler said after England's horror start to their title defence in Ahmedabad.

"I think everyone in the team got into double figures and we didn't have enough guys go on and make telling contributions.

"It's not just Ben who is able to score runs in our team. We've got brilliant players right throughout the squad."

With England not risking Stokes so early in the tournament it was a gilt-edged opportunity for Harry Brook to impress at number four. The 24-year-old began brightly before a soft dismissal for 25.

Joe Root (77) managed a half-century, while Buttler (43) and Jonny Bairtstow (33) also got starts but England could only manage 282-9 on a decent batting track.

"We weren't quite clinical enough with our shot-making and gifted New Zealand a few wickets," said Buttler.

"We were a long way short of our best and still made 280, which shows the level that we can play at."

England will look to deliver a big win next up against Bangladesh in Dharamsala on Tuesday to boost their net run-rate, which could come into play later in the tournament.

Mentions
CricketStokes BenButtler JosephICC World CupEngland
Related Articles
Ben Stokes doubtful for England's World Cup opener with Harry Brook waiting in the wings
England's quiet leader Jos Buttler could make big impact at World Cup
England's batting power gives them fighting chance of defending World Cup crown
Show more
Cricket
Editors’ Picks: India begin home World Cup campaign before big Premier League showdown
New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra lives up to his name in dream World Cup debut
'We are not robots', says Jos Buttler after England's thumping loss to New Zealand
Ravindra and Conway ace the chase as New Zealand spank lackluster England
Updated
Pakistan ready to embrace high-risk approach at World Cup, says Mickey Arthur
South Africa confident of avoiding doping sanctions at World Cups
MCC expels one member, suspends two after Lord's fracas with Australians
India's obsession with cricket peaks with home World Cup
Australia's Marcus Stoinis doubtful for World Cup opener with hamstring issue
Most Read
Bukayo Saka injury in Lens defeat 'a worry' for Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta
Champions League Team of the Week: Bellingham continues his stunning form for Real Madrid
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Klopp makes Liverpool Thiago demand and Tite to Al Hilal?
Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski sidelined with sprained ankle

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings