South Africa pick Nortje and uncapped duo Rickelton and Baartman for T20 World Cup

Rickelton impressed during the SA20
Rickelton impressed during the SA20
South Africa have included fast bowler Anrich Nortje (30) and the uncapped duo of batter Ryan Rickelton (27) and seamer Ottniel Baartman (31) in their 15-man squad for the T20 World Cup in the United States and West Indies from June 1-29.

Nortje has not played a T20 international for over a year due to persistent injuries, and his return in the Indian Premier League this season has seen him record a woefully high economy rate of 13.36 runs per over across six matches.

Rickelton, who can also keep wicket, has been rewarded for his fine form in SA20 this year, where he was the leading scorer with 530 runs at an average of 58.88, while Baartman took 18 wickets in eight matches in the T20 competition.

Aiden Markram will captain the squad, which also includes power hitters Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Quinton de Kock and Tristan Stubbs.

South Africa have elected to take three frontline spinners in Bjorn Fortuin, Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi, with Markram also a useful slow bowling option.

"Selecting this group was extremely tough considering the amount of T20 cricket that has been played recently and the form that has been on show," South Africa’s white-ball coach Rob Walter said in a media release on Tuesday.

"I am nonetheless proud and confident that we have named the strongest possible squad that no doubt has every chance of success in the West Indies and USA."

South Africa, who have never won a World Cup in either the 50 or 20-overs format, will prepare for the tournament with a three-match T20 series in the West Indies.

They have Bangladesh, Netherlands, Nepal and Sri Lanka in their Group D at the World Cup and open their campaign against the latter in New York on June 3.

South Africa squad:

Aiden Markram (captain), Ottniel Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi and Tristan Stubbs.

